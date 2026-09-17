Cairo Santos, Trey Smack Feature Top Fantasy Football Kicker Streamers Ahead of Week 2

Of the 32 NFL franchises, a kicker is the all-time scoring leader for 29 of them. The exceptions are Emmitt Smith (Cowboys), Mike Evans (Buccaneers), and Jerry Rice (49ers). What I am getting at here is that getting kickers demands getting respect. Love them or hate them, they pay dividends not just to their team, but to our fantasy teams as well. The right ones must be started each week, and the following are 3 streamers to consider adding ahead of Week 2.

Cairo Santos

Available: 86%

Santos went 43-for-43 on extra points and 29-for-34 on all field goals in 2025. It is a simple matter of owning an accurate kicker: low penalty and all the upside. The Bears are projected to score 24.4 points this week. They did manage to score 59 in Week 1, which proves the "upside" case for Santos' opportunities to come.

Chase McLaughlin

Available: 86%

Coming into this season, McLaughlin was ranked in the second tier of 2026 kickers. Specifically, I ranked him as the K6 in fantasy football. The main factor? Playing behind a high-upside offense in often favorable conditions.

The Buccaneers managed to score 27 points in their season debut. They did that on the road and with a minority of the time of possession. This week, they get the Cleveland Browns in all their... non-glory.

In 2025, McLaughlin finished as the K7 in fantasy football. He made 32 field goals, including a rocket from 65 yards.

Trey Smack

Available: 77%

The Packers have the 6th-highest score projection of the week (25.6). That means that Smack will have above-average kicking chances. In Week 1, Smack nailed 3 field goals, including a 59-yarder in the first quarter. The kid has the leg.

Kickers being drafted are a rarity in the NFL. Over the past 10 years, only 21 have been drafted. The list is star-studded, including:

Harrison Butker

Daniel Carlson

Jake Elliott

Jason Sanders

Will Reichard

Evan McPherson

Cam Little

Tyler Bass

The list goes on, but most of the names have found a ton of success in the NFL. The odds favor Smack being another member of this list in due time.

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