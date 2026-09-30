Spencer Shrader Heats Up Among 3 Kicker Streamers in Week 4 Fantasy Football

Kickers can win Championships, believe me. The best kicker through three weeks is Evan McPherson. He is averaging 14.0 fantasy points per game, which is better than Bucky Irving, Chase Brown, Michael Wilson, and George Pickens, to name a few. The beauty of the position is that it is very streamable. Find these stars in free agency as streamable Week 4 options.

All availability percentages are per Sleeper.

Spencer Shrader — 62% Available

The Colts' placekicker drilled multiple field goals this season that may have been good from 70 yards. The last snap he played on Sunday was one in which Shrader drilled a game-winner down the pipe from 53 yards. Watch the clip below and see how high up the ball hits the net... from 53 yards.

Spencer Shrader nails the 53-yard field goal to give the Colts the late lead! pic.twitter.com/5DFKtnodPM — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) September 27, 2026

Now that we know he has the big leg, let's find out if Shrader has a favorable game script ahead of him.

The Colts face the Commanders this Sunday, who happen to be my worst-rated NFL defense. They are allowing 30.7 points per game and a 47% third-down conversion rate. We can expect the Colts to be in scoring range often, thus making Shrader, the K3 in fantasy football, a must-add and must-start.

Ryan Fitzgerald — 97% Available

Ryan Fitzgerald drills it from 53 yards to make it a one-point game in Cleveland



📺: FOX/FOX One pic.twitter.com/dWn1Gw8eL4 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 27, 2026

Seven kickers remain who are perfect in accuracy with at least five attempts. They all rank from 1 to 5 in the kicker standings, capped by the Panthers' ace, Fitzgerald. His season-long range was 53 yards. Fitzgerald also comes off a Week 3 where he went 4-for-4.

I will admit, Fitzgerald is not the most talented kicker in the NFL, but he is viable in a good spot, especially with his short but strong start. The Panthers will host the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football. The early weather outlook calls for temperatures in the low 60s and light winds.

The Lions are 31st in Defensive EPA Allowed per Play, better than only the Cowboys. The last time that Carolina hosted a Sunday Night game was in 2015, so it has been a long time coming. Expect the fanbase to be loud and evermore favoring towards a big Panthers' scoring performance.

Tyler Bass — 90% Available

Bass has returned from an injury that kept him out in 2025. Amid Bass's return, he is 4-for-4 in field goals and 11-for-12 in extra points. Will one missed extra point really scare us? It should not.

Plenty of kicking chances come when you're on the best team in the NFL. Or so it can be debated; Buffalo is the best team in the NFL.

In a look back at years past, Bass has finished as a top-10 kicker in 3 of his last 4 seasons, not counting his failed 2025 season. More than anything here, Bass has season-long viability. Do not just pick him up for one week; rather, aim to stash a kicker from arguably the best offense in the league.

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