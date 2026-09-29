Week 4 Fantasy Football Kickers Starts: Will Reichard and 2 More Kickers Slated for Productive Fantasy Days

Three games into Fantasy season is enough of a sample size to see if a Fantasy manager is in love with their kicker or wants to drop them onto the waiver wire.

For Fantasy managers looking for a new kicker, these waiver-wire kickers have favorable matchups to exploit in week 4.

Will Reichard, Minnesota Vikings K

Reichard is coming off a 16.0 Fantasy points performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and could be in for another big day against the Miami Dolphins. The Vikings kicker went 3/3 with a pair of 50-plus yards makes. Reichard has been perfect on every field-goal attempt and extra-point attempt this season and can continue the momentum against the Dolphins.

Reichard and the Vikings return to their kicker-friendly home stadium against a Dolphins defense allowing a multitude of points. The Dolphins defense had a good showing, limiting the explsoive Kansas City Chiefs offense to 24 points, but they have struggled as a whole throughout the season. The Dolphins allow 28.7 points per game, fifth-worst in the NFL. Reichard is a strong play in week 4 as he’s been perfect in the season and will see a multitude of kicking opportunities against the Dolphins.

25 consecutive field goals for Will Reichard 🥳



📺 Live on @NFLonDAZN now pic.twitter.com/BpwedjIOg0 — Minnesota Vikings UK (@UKVikings) September 27, 2026

Ryan Fitzgerald, Carolina Panthers K

Fitzgerald matched his career-high in Fantasy points with 15.0 Fantasy points and was much of the Panthers offense against the Cleveland Browns. Fitzgerald went a perfect 4/4 in week 3, including a 50-plus yards make. Fitzgerald has an opportunity to carry this momentum into week 4 as the Panthers take on the Detroit Lions.

The Lions struggled early on in stopping opposing offenses, allowing a league-worst 31.7 points per game. The majority of the points allowed by the Lions came on touchdowns, as they’ve allowed one field-goal attempt per game. The lack of field-goal attempts allowed could change this week as the Panthers moved the ball well in week 3, but failed to punch in for a touchdown on multiple occasions. Whether it’s extra points or field goals, Fitzgerald will see a hefty amount of volume to help his Fantasy production after a career-best week.

Trey Smack, Green Bay Packers K

Last week didn’t go Smack’s way as the rookie had his lone field-goal attempt blocked and finished with 2.0 Fantasy points against the Atlanta Falcons. Smack has the perfect bounce-back spot in week 4 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who allow the most Fantasy points to opposing kickers with a 16.0 FPPG average.

The Bucs have allowed an average of 3.3 field-goal attempts per game early on in the season, tied for most in the league. The field-goal attempts could jump this week as Baker Mayfield will miss this contest, leaving rookie Jalon Daniels to run the offense.

With an undrafted rookie stepping in for an inefficient offense, Fantasy managers can expect the Packers to see more possessions in this game. More possessions lead to more opportunities for the Packers to drive the ball into field-goal range, which bodes well for Smack’s Fantasy perspectives.

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