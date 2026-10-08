Chad Ryland to Hit Bullseyes Among 3 Kicker Streamers in Week 5 Fantasy Football

If you have been starting Spencer Shrader, Will Reichard, or Evan McPherson in fantasy football, they're outscoring Malik Nabers, Jaylen Waddle, DK Metcalf, and George Pickens on a points-per-game basis. The assertion? Kickers matter. Do not overlook the roster spot. Target any of these three streamers for Week 5.

Availability percentages are from Sleeper.

Tyler Bass (BUF) — 92% Available

Aug 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills kicker Tyler Bass (16) kicks a field goal against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bills are a weekly top-scoring offense in the NFL, averaging 31.8 points and 399 yards per game. It stands to reason that Bass will often be put in at a reason-based scoring position. Facing the Rams on Monday Night Football in Los Angeles, the Bills are projected to score less than usual. But we know what they are capable of.

Bass is 6-for-6 on the season. The Bills took him back after a year off in 2025 due to injury, and Bass has not disappointed. It speaks volumes about what the Bills think of Bass; bringing back a kicker in a position often deemed expendable displays confidence.

Chad Ryland (ARZ) — 98% Available

Chad Ryland heads home with a new career long. pic.twitter.com/AgXscxJHTJ — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 4, 2026

The Lions-Cardinals game this Sunday should be one of the top shootouts we have seen this season. The Lions and the Cardinals are among the worst defenses in the NFL, both allowing more than 29 points per game. Opportunities will be plentiful for kicks.

Ryland made his career-best kick in Week 4 from 60 yards. He is 8-for-9 this season. With a 39.3% third-down percentage in 2026, the Cardinals are well-positioned to rack up yards on the Lions, but will be held to field goals.

Harrison Mevis (LAR) — 52% Available

The Rams are my fourth-highest scoring projection of the week, just north of 27 points. In a clash between Josh Allen and Matthew Stafford, the game is destined to be high-scoring. As a result, Mevis benefits from more scoring chances.

Mevis is 5-for-7 this season. I give him the benefit of the doubt. Both misses were from beyond 50 yards, and both outdoors. One of those occasions was in Philadelphia this past Sunday, with winds of 20+ mph in the third quarter.

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