Masyn Winn, Nolan Schanuel Among Top Week 5 Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups

In shallow fantasy baseball leagues, the waiver wire can be an extension of your bench if a game manager is willing to stream backend double starts or even rotation matchups at some hitting positions. On the pitching side, most additions from the starting pitching pool offer some draft in ERA and WHIP, but they are needed to make up ground in wins and strikeouts. The hitting rotation falls more into chasing more at-bats, speed, and power.

Here’s a look at some of the top waiver wire for the fifth full week of the baseball season, using a 12-team NFBC player pool for reference and roster percentages:

Week 5 Waiver Wire Catchers

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Dalton Rushing is showered with sunflower seeds after hitting a grand slam home run in the eighth inning against the New York Mets at Dodger Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Dalton Rushing, Los Angeles Dodgers (44% Rostered)

Over the past week, much of the high-stakes fantasy market has turned to Rushing as a C2 option due to his hot start to the season. He’s only played in 10 of the Dodgers’ first 25 games, but his bat has been on fire (13-for-31 with 10 runs, seven home runs, and 14 RBIs) with two walks and eight strikeouts. Los Angeles has had him in the starting lineup five times over their last eight matchups, leading to a .333 batting average over 18 at-bats with five runs, four home runs, and 10 RBIs. His best area of growth in 2026 has been his strikeout rate (22.9% - 37.4% in 2025).

Carlos Narvaez, Boston Red Sox (42% Rostered)

The Red Sox struggled to score runs (15) over their last seven games (2-5), highlighted by three consecutive losses (4-0, 4-1, and 4-2) to the Yankees at home. Narvaez heads into this weekend’s action riding a four-game hitting streak (5-for-12 with two runs, one home run, and two RBIs). Last season, he filled the backend C2 box in runs (51), home runs (15), and RBIs (50) over his 403 at-bats. His bat is trending higher, and Boston should start scoring more runs.

Other Options: Luis Campusano, Rafael Marchan

Check out our Week 5 Fantasy Baseball Prospect Report!

Week 5 Waiver Wire First Basemen

Los Angeles Angels first baseman Nolan Schanuel (18) looks on after hitting a RBI single during the eighth inning against the San Diego Padres at Angel Stadium. | William Liang-Imagn Images

Nolan Schanuel, Los Angeles Angels (60% Rostered)

Schanuel came to the majors with a favorable approach and sneaky speed for a first baseman, but his lack of power made him a challenging start in the fantasy market. Unfortunately, he was only a below-replacement player over his first two seasons (about a .257/63/13/54/7 outcome per year with an average of 504 at-bats). Over his last six games, Schanuel went 8-for-22 with four runs, one home run, and seven RBIs.

He continues to have a low barrel rate (2.6% - 3.7% in his career), with some rise in his exit velocity (87.6%). His groundball rate (50.0% - 42.0% in 2025) and launch angle (8.2 – 13.2 in 2025) must be corrected to at least last year’s levels to be trusted for power in shallow leagues. Schanuel has yet to steal a base in 2026, something needed to support him as a play as a corner option in 12-team leagues.

Next week, the Angels are scheduled to face four right-handed pitchers over six games, but I could see lefty Anthony Kay getting bounced from the White Sox starting rotation. For now, Schanuel is only a week-to-week test drive to see if his power and speed can help his playable fantasy profile.

Mark Vientos, New York Mets (46% Rostered)

In Week 3 of the 15-team NFBC Main Event, Vientos was added in 46 leagues with aggressive win and runner-up bids after his five-game hitting streak (9-for-18 with five runs, one home run, and four RBIs. His bat has been ice cold since, leading to only four hits over his last 41 at-bats with one run, one home run, and three RBIs. He has since been dropped in many leagues.

On the positive side, injuries to Jorge Polanco and Francisco Lindor have created more playing time, even with his slumping bat. Vientos offers upside in power, and he is a better player than shown by his recent results. Over the next 12 games, the Mets face the Rockies (6), Nationals (3), and Angels (3), suggesting an uptick in play.

Other Options: Kyle Manzardo, Gavin Sheets, Dominic Smith

Week 5 Waiver Wire Second Basemen

Ildemaro Vargas, Arizona Diamondbacks (10% Rostered)

This past Sunday, Ildemaro Vargas was in the free agent pool in most leagues while riding an impressive 15-game hitting streak (21-for-57 with 11 runs, two home runs, and eight RBIs). Over his previous 460 games in the majors, he hit .249 with 128 runs, 20 home runs, 145 RBIs, and 16 steals over 1,219 at-bats, with a weaker outlook at AAA (.246/116/17/126/16 over 1,104 at-bats).

Surprisingly, Vargas opened this week with four hits over 13 at-bats with three runs, three home runs, and eight RBIs at age 34. His hitting streak is up to 18 games (.357/14/5/16/0 over 70 at-bats). His uptick in power seems like a fluke, and he has never had more than six barrels (five this year) in any major league season. Vargas’s exit velocity (87.3) is about the same as his career average (87.1). A correction is coming, but his bat is hot, so don’t overpay for last week’s stats. I view him as only an injury or a short-term bridge cover.

Brayan Rocchio, Cleveland Guardians (3% Rostered)

On Wednesday, Rocchio saw his eight-game hitting streak (13-for-27 with five runs, two home runs, nine RBIs, and one steal) come to an end. He’s on pace for 64 runs, 19 home runs, 96 RBIs, and six steals if given 500 at-bats. His approach (10 walks and 10 strikeouts) has been improved, but Rocchio continues to have a low exit velocity (86.4) and barrel rate (2.9%). On the positive side, his launch angle (12.2) and swing path support more home runs. Getting better, but his counting stats will be compromised until Cleveland pushes him up in the batting order.

Other Options: Oswald Peraza, Casey Schmidt, Julien Edouard

Week 5 Waiver Wire Third Basemen

Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Nolan Arenado against the Chicago White Sox at Chase Field. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Nolan Arenado, Arizona Diamondbacks (9% Rostered)

Arenado opened 2026 with eight hits over his first 48 at-bats with three runs, two RBIs, one walk, and 13 strikeouts, leading many game managers to release him. His bat regained its fantasy life over his last 10 matchups (14-for-36 with eight runs, four home runs, and 12 RBIs), but he remains a free agent in most shallow leagues.

The problem is that the underlying numbers aren't backing up the hot stretch. His exit velocity has cratered to 83.9 mph (a career low). He's barreled just five balls across 66 tracked events while posting a hard-hit rate of only 25.8%. On the positive side, Arenado has had a home run-inducing swing path (launch angle – 23.2 and 48.5% fly ball rate). He looks well on his way to a 20/80 season with the potential to be a neutral player in runs and batting average. At age 35, his bat may have one last swan song to help fantasy teams.

Connor Norby, Miami Marlins (17% Rostered)

Over the past two weeks, Norby hit .304 over 46 at-bats with four runs, two home runs, and six RBIs, despite posting a high strikeout rate (34.6%). His AAA resume (.297/195/45/167/23 over 1,018 at-bats) suggested a future 85/20/80/10 player with help in batting average. Norby must control the strike zone better to be a trusted asset in the fantasy market. On the downside, Miami faces the Dodgers on the road for three games next week, followed by four matchups at home vs. the Phillies.

Other Options: Nolan Gorman, Brady House, David Hamilton, Coby Mayo

Week 5 Waiver Wire Shortstops

St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn (0) hits a single in the third inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Masyn Winn, St. Louis Cardinals (56% Rostered)

Winn went down as a fantasy bust last season due to some missed time and the lack of development in his power and speed. He’s not kicking the fantasy door down this year after his first 70 at-bats (.257/11/1/9/3), but Winn comes into Friday night with an eight-game hitting streak (12-for-31 with six runs, one home run, eight RBIs, and one steal). He missed the two games prior to his hot run and another in the Cardinals’ last game due to maintenance issues with his lower back.

In 2024, Winn was a helpful fantasy player (.267/85/15/57/11 over 587 at-bats), with his best success coming later in the season. He suggested last season that 30 steals was his target. Trending toward a must roster in 12-team formats.

Hyeseong Kim, Los Angeles Dodgers (2% Rostered)

Over the Dodgers' last nine games, Kim has made seven starts, leading to seven hits over 21 at-bats with two runs, one home run, four RBIs, and three steals. Los Angeles continued to hit him at the bottom of the lineup, and Kim will sit when a lefty starts. He is a more challenging manage in shallow formats due to his platoon role, but Kim can be helpful, sneaky bat for the fantasy teams looking to add another base-stealing option. Starting on Monday, the Dodgers are scheduled to face eight right-handed pitchers over nine games.

Other Options: J.P. Crawford, Chase Meidroth, Lee Brooks

Week 5 Waiver Wire Outfielders

Chicago White Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Andrew Benintendi, Chicago White Sox (1% Rostered)

Last week, the White Sox moved Benintendi to the leadoff spot in their batting order, leading to eight hits over 26 at-bats with six runs, two home runs, and eight RBIs. Before his uptick in play, he whiffed 21 times over his first 53 plate appearances (39.6%), which suggested something was wrong under his batting hood (8-for-48 with two runs, no home runs, and two RBIs).

Heading into this year, Benintendi had two 20-home run seasons after losing his power way in 2022 and 2023 (10 home runs and 96 RBIs over 1,023 at-bats).

Everson Pereira, Chicago White Sox (17% Rostered)

After flashing in two early games (4-for-8 with three runs, a home run, and one RBI), Pereira sat out almost two weeks of games due to an ankle injury. The White Sox had him in their lineup over their last seven matchups (8-for-28 with three runs, one home run, and two RBIs).

Over 154 career games at AAA, Pereira hit .271 with 135 runs, 40 home runs, 118 RBIs, and 18 steals across 601 at-bats. His strikeout rate (29.3%) was a liability over this span, but he has improved in this area (27.3%) this year with the White Sox.

Carlos Cortes, Athletics (9% Rostered)

Injuries to Brent Rooker and Denzel Clarke have opened the path for more playing time for Cortes. His bat has been on point over his four-game hitting streak (8-for-17 with two runs, one home run, and one RBI), and the A’s have moved him to third in their batting order. At age 29, Cortes only has 61 games of experience in the majors (.315/17/6/21 over 146 at-bats).

His journeyman AAA profile over four seasons (.256 with 181 runs, 49 home runs, 191 RBIs, and eight steals over 1,023 at-bats) paints a steady picture with some batting average risk. Cortes will take walks with a favorable strikeout rate. He is a viable injury cover and fantasy starter until Cortes loses his opportunity in the middle of the Athletics’ batting order.

Nathan Lukes, Toronto Blue Jays (0% Rostered)

It took some time to get Lukes’ bat rolling in 2026, but his swing looks fantasy playable over the past week (10-for-20 with three runs, six RBIs, and one strikeout). He is still looking for his first home run while offering minimal speed. Last season, Lukes gave fantasy teams replacement value stats over his 388 at-bats (.256/55/12/65/2), hinting at a better player. His starting window will only last until George Springer and Addison Barger return to the Blue Jays’ starting lineup.

Other Options: Dylan Beavers, Cedric Mullins, Leody Taveras

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