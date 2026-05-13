AJ Ewing Has a Dominant MLB Debut: Is He a Fantasy Baseball League-Winning Pickup?

The Mets may be struggling, but they may have also found a gem in their new rookie call-up, AJ Ewing. Their outfield prospect made his season debut on May 12, going 1-for-2 with a triple and 3 walks. Through one game, Ewing's OPS skyrockets to 1.500. The sample size is small, but the Mets have optimism in store. That leads fantasy baseball managers to wonder — is he a must-add?

Fantasy Baseball Impact

The Mets did not call up Ewing prematurely. Yes, he came up earlier than expected, but he has been dominating both Double-A and Triple-A baseball this year. Ewing had a .349 batting average in Double-A Binghampton and a .326 batting average in Triple-A Syracuse. Now with Luis Robert Jr. sidelined indefinitely, the Mets need Ewing to play the outfield.

Ewing is the Mets' No. 2 prospect. The 21-year-old is a 4th-round draft pick from Springboro High School in Ohio, selected in 2023. Ewing's scouting report highlights him as a great hitter with versatile ability to hit every pitch style to all sides of the field. He recently reduced his strikeout rate by about 10 points. He is also labeled as a "plus-plus-speed runner," enabling him to dominate in the field and around the bases. His dominant eye was on display in his debut with those 3 walks.

In 2025, Ewing's total MiLB batting average was .315. He is not a power hitter, but his contact and stolen-base ability go a long way. In 2025, Ewing stole a whopping 70 bases over 124 games.

The final verdict is that, yes, Ewing is a must-add in fantasy baseball. He has most of the traits we look for in a rookie of the year candidate. He runs well, hits well, has an elite eye, and fields great. Ewing's fantasy baseball ownership is up about 70% to 11%. Be sure to make that waiver wire bid ASAP.

AJ Ewing's Depth Chart Outlook

Ewing is listed as playing center field for the time being. He replaces Robert, who has a lumbar disc herniation. Some fans fear that Robert may not even play again this year. His injury status is volatile.

There is no other big threat to Ewing in the Mets' depth chart. Jared Young, a utility infielder/outfielder, tore his meniscus. No other outfielder is on the Mets' current bench. Given Ewing's upside, he will be starting indefinitely for the New York Mets.

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