New England Patriots Among Top Fantasy Football Week 6 Defense/Special Teams Streamers
Every fantasy football manager knows the stress of weekly lineup decisions, but defense and special teams (D/ST) remain one of the trickiest positions to navigate.
Outside of a few elite units, most defenses are volatile, leaving managers searching the waiver wire for favorable matchups. Streaming defenses — a strategy built around rotating D/ST based on opponent, game script and injuries — has become one of the most reliable ways to maximize production. Rather than settling for a middling unit, managers can often squeeze out higher weekly scores by targeting vulnerable offenses.
Week 6 offers another slate of streamable defenses worth considering, with several options available in the majority of leagues. Below are three D/ST units with exploitable matchups that could provide fantasy managers with a short-term boost.
*Percentage denotes roster rate on ESPN and Yahoo*
Cleveland Browns @ Pittsburgh Steelers (ESPN: 60% Yahoo: 42%)
The Browns boast one of the NFL’s best defenses in 2025. Their points allowed per game don’t necessarily live up to that sentiment, but they allow the second-fewest yards per game (247.8) in the NFL. The Steelers' offense falls victim to a similar predicament. They generate the fourth-fewest yards per game (263.5), yet fall in the middle of the pack in points per game. The data suggests that Pittsburgh is batting above its average offensively, while Cleveland has been unlucky and put into tough spots due to poor quarterback play. With Dillon Gabriel under center, look for the Browns to challenge the Steelers in this projected low-scoring affair.
Los Angeles Rams D/ST @ Baltimore Ravens (ESPN: 43% Yahoo: 55%)
Lamar Jackson has an uphill battle to suit up for the Ravens in Week 6. This means that Cooper Rush will start under center for the second consecutive week. His first start with the Ravens last week was a disaster, as he threw three interceptions while losing 44-10 to a struggling Texans team. The Rams boast one of the NFL’s best defensive fronts, as they rank No. 4 in terms of sacks (15) and top 10 for fewest rushing yards allowed per game (93.6). The Rams will look to contain Derrick Henry and force Rush to beat them with his arm.
New England Patriots @ New Orleans Saints (ESPN: 55% Yahoo: 41%)
Spencer Rattler’s play has been a pleasant surprise thus far, and the Saints are showing improvement. However, they’re still near the bottom of the league in points per game (18.4). Meanwhile, the Patriots' defense has been an entirely different unit since Christian Gonzalez returned to the lineup in Week 4. They have allowed just 16.5 points per game since then, and even held Josh Allen and the Bills in check in Week 5, contributing to a 23-20 upset win on the road.
