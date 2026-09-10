Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Replacements for A.J. Brown, Brock Bowers & Sam Darnold

Navigating early-season injuries forces fantasy managers to pivot quickly on the waiver wire. When foundational stars like A.J. Brown, Brock Bowers, and Sam Darnold sustain early hits, burning waiver wire priority or FAAB on speculative depth isn't enough. You need direct, volume-driven replacements who can inherit target share, goal-line looks, and high-vlaue snaps right away.

Replacing A.J. Brown

The Fallout

Brown exited New England's opener with a right ankle injury. Before leaving, he commanded the offense with 4 targets and established himself as Drake Maye's go-to option. Losing an elite primary receiver leaves a huge void in target volume.

Suggested Replacements

Romeo Doubs (WR, Patriots): The top replacement target on the wire is Brown's teammate. Doubs joined the Patriots in free agency to provide secondary perimeter support. With Brown sidelined, Doubs instantly moves into the No.1 role, inheriting intermediate and deep routes from Maye.

Demario Douglas (WR, Patriots): Another one of Brown's teammates, Douglas operates as a floor-raising option in PPR-leagues. He works out of the slot, providing Maye with a fast, reliable release when pressure brings early blitzes.

Rashid Shaheed (WR, Seahawks): If you are looking outside the Patriots for pure ceiling, Shaheed remains a top target available in many leagues. His downfield trajectory offers immediate big-play potential.

Action Plan: Make Doubs your primary wide receiver claim for direct perimeter target volume. In full-PPR formats, grab Douglas for a reliable target floor.

#Patriots WR AJ Brown, who left last night’s opener because of an injury, is believed to have suffered a high-ankle sprain, per me and @MikeGarafolo.



X-Rays were negative for a fracture. Brown has an MRI today to determine how much time he’ll miss. pic.twitter.com/CEeCEqWBFK — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 10, 2026

Replacing Brock Bowers

The Fallout

Bowers underwent a minor meniscus trim that will keep him out for 1 or 2 games. Tight end is a shallow position, so finding a temporary replacement is critical.

Suggested Replacements

Michael Mayer (TE, Raiders): The absolute highest-priority replacement across all positions this week. Mayer stepped directly into a featured role in Klint Kubiak's tight-end-heavy scheme during Bowers' absence. Carrying first-round pedigree, Mayer brings immediate red-zone upside and safety-valve volume.

Tyler Conklin & Hunter Henry (TE, Streamers): If Mayer is already rostered, pivot to steady veteran options. Both Conklin and Henry command high snap rates and steady intermediate targets, providing a safe bridge until Bowers returns.

Action Plan: Submit a heavy claim for Mayer. He directly absorbs the vacated tight end targets in Las Vegas.

🚨 Brock Bowers underwent a meniscus trim Tuesday and is expected to miss “a game or two” pic.twitter.com/1mi24kbLGV — NFL Fantasy Football (@NFLFantasy) September 9, 2026

Replacing Sam Darnold

The Fallout

Darnold left Week 1 early after taking a sack and injuring his right hip. While initial x-rays showed no structural damage or fractures, his Week 2 availability depends heavily on Thursday's MRI results.

Suggested Replacements

Drew Lock (QB, Seahawks): The direct handcuff who took over under center in Week 1 after Darnold went down, Lock commands an offense stacked with elite receiving talent and offers immediate Superflex value if Darnold sits.

Jacoby Brissett (QB, Streamer): For single QB-leagues, skip the backup QB bidding war and stream an established veteran matchup instead.

Action Plan: Secure Lock in Superflex formats. In single QB-setups, stream a high-floor veteran based on the matchup.

#Seahawks QB Sam Darnold received positive news following his CT scan and coach Mike Macdonald said doctors ruled out a fracture. He’ll have an MRI tomorrow for more info, but the belief after an X-Ray and CT scan is Darnold avoided major injury.



MRI will be the final word. pic.twitter.com/9Xgba8aB4C — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 10, 2026

Waiver Claim Priority

Michael Mayer (TE): Instant starter absorbing primary tight end usage.

Romeo Doubs (WR): Steps into the primary wideout spot for New England.

Drew Lock (QB): Essential insurance in Superflex formats.