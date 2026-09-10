Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Replacements for A.J. Brown, Brock Bowers & Sam Darnold
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Navigating early-season injuries forces fantasy managers to pivot quickly on the waiver wire. When foundational stars like A.J. Brown, Brock Bowers, and Sam Darnold sustain early hits, burning waiver wire priority or FAAB on speculative depth isn't enough. You need direct, volume-driven replacements who can inherit target share, goal-line looks, and high-vlaue snaps right away.
Replacing A.J. Brown
The Fallout
Brown exited New England's opener with a right ankle injury. Before leaving, he commanded the offense with 4 targets and established himself as Drake Maye's go-to option. Losing an elite primary receiver leaves a huge void in target volume.
Suggested Replacements
Romeo Doubs (WR, Patriots): The top replacement target on the wire is Brown's teammate. Doubs joined the Patriots in free agency to provide secondary perimeter support. With Brown sidelined, Doubs instantly moves into the No.1 role, inheriting intermediate and deep routes from Maye.
Demario Douglas (WR, Patriots): Another one of Brown's teammates, Douglas operates as a floor-raising option in PPR-leagues. He works out of the slot, providing Maye with a fast, reliable release when pressure brings early blitzes.
Rashid Shaheed (WR, Seahawks): If you are looking outside the Patriots for pure ceiling, Shaheed remains a top target available in many leagues. His downfield trajectory offers immediate big-play potential.
Action Plan: Make Doubs your primary wide receiver claim for direct perimeter target volume. In full-PPR formats, grab Douglas for a reliable target floor.
Replacing Brock Bowers
The Fallout
Bowers underwent a minor meniscus trim that will keep him out for 1 or 2 games. Tight end is a shallow position, so finding a temporary replacement is critical.
Suggested Replacements
Michael Mayer (TE, Raiders): The absolute highest-priority replacement across all positions this week. Mayer stepped directly into a featured role in Klint Kubiak's tight-end-heavy scheme during Bowers' absence. Carrying first-round pedigree, Mayer brings immediate red-zone upside and safety-valve volume.
Tyler Conklin & Hunter Henry (TE, Streamers): If Mayer is already rostered, pivot to steady veteran options. Both Conklin and Henry command high snap rates and steady intermediate targets, providing a safe bridge until Bowers returns.
Action Plan: Submit a heavy claim for Mayer. He directly absorbs the vacated tight end targets in Las Vegas.
Replacing Sam Darnold
The Fallout
Darnold left Week 1 early after taking a sack and injuring his right hip. While initial x-rays showed no structural damage or fractures, his Week 2 availability depends heavily on Thursday's MRI results.
Suggested Replacements
Drew Lock (QB, Seahawks): The direct handcuff who took over under center in Week 1 after Darnold went down, Lock commands an offense stacked with elite receiving talent and offers immediate Superflex value if Darnold sits.
Jacoby Brissett (QB, Streamer): For single QB-leagues, skip the backup QB bidding war and stream an established veteran matchup instead.
Action Plan: Secure Lock in Superflex formats. In single QB-setups, stream a high-floor veteran based on the matchup.
Waiver Claim Priority
Michael Mayer (TE): Instant starter absorbing primary tight end usage.
Romeo Doubs (WR): Steps into the primary wideout spot for New England.
Drew Lock (QB): Essential insurance in Superflex formats.
Daniel Outerbridge covers the NBA, NFL, WNBA, and MLB with an emphasis on the numbers behind the game. His work breaks down player performance, team strategy, and emerging statistical trends to provide actionable insights for fans and fantasy players. Outerbridge has written for a myriad of other outlets including Anubis Sports and FanSided.