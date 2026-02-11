NBA Tanking Season Sees Lauri Markkanen, 4 Others Fall in Fantasy Basketball Rankings

NBA fans glare in disgust when the NBA reaches its 2nd half of the season. Why is that? Tanking... Teams will test the limits of tanking to ensure the best possible draft pick. The NBA has taken measures to reduce tanking, yet teams will go as far as they can before getting in trouble. In turn, this affects the world of fantasy basketball. If you own any of these players, take some caution and perhaps, trade them off.

Michael Porter Jr., Forward — Brooklyn Nets

This is yet to be seen yet, but according to Joe Tsai's preseason comments, some tanking may begin to happen sooner than later. This would take Porter Jr. to a minutes reduction.

During preseason, the Nets owner said, without directly saying so, that the team is not aiming to win many games. As the Nets hang in the balance for the top pick, losses would need to come more often. Porter Jr. is not a young piece, nor a part of this long-term future. Risk is on his profile.

Lauri Markkanen, Forward — Utah Jazz

Asked Jazz coach Will Hardy how close he was to putting Lauri Markkanen or Jaren Jackson Jr. in the game in the fourth quarter.



“I wasn’t.” pic.twitter.com/bZcEkCo8WA — Five Reasons Sports 🏀🏈⚾️🏒⚽️ (@5ReasonsSports) February 10, 2026

The Jazz are actively tanking by benching Markkanen in the fourth quarter. It is really a test of the NBA's anti-tanking system, but they continue to do it. So long as this remains to be seen, Markkanen has some plummeting stock in fantasy basketball. On the bright side, you may be able to find Kyle Filipowski at a buy-low candidate, and you should definitely look into it.

Jaren Jackson Jr. , Forward — Utah Jazz

Markkanen and Jackson Jr. are in the same boat on the same route to the duldrums. As one is benched for the tank, so will the other. This may be even worse for Jackson Jr. owners, as he had been thriving in Memphis just two weeks ago. The tides shift quickly, and they are nonexistent in Utah.

Zion Williamson, Forward — New Orleans Pelicans

The Pelicans continue to be bad, continue to stack young players, and they continue to stink. Honestly, they could have dealt with Williamson, but would it have made a difference? Who knows. Nonetheless, Williamson has lacked a truly massive output recently. The Pelicans maintain to rotate their players, and Derik Queen should but into the top-5 positional upside of Williamson down the stretch,

Domantas Sabonis, Center — Sacramento Kings

Given Sabonis's injury history, his return to full minutes should not be rushed. The risk is not worth it, given the Kings' pursuit of the No. 1 overall pick. Any given day, Sabonis will be on the injury report. Whether serious or not, the Kings will be more than happy to keep him on the bench. If you take advantage of this situation, consider Dylan Cardwell, who uses his minutes efficiently.

