Peyton Watson, Jusuf Nurkic, and 3 Other Trending Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Adds

With the constant activity that fantasy basketball brings, injuries and setting new lineups every night, the movement on the waiver wire never ends. Over the past seven days, here are five NBA players who were added the most in fantasy basketball.

Jusuf Nurkic

Dec 30, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Jusuf Nurkic (30) reacts after a play against the Boston Celtics during the second half at Delta Center. | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Center for the Utah Jazz, Jusuf Nurkic has been having big performance after big performance in his latest five-game stretch. In this span, he has averaged 18.8 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game. He has been the biggest riser in terms of roster percentage out of any player in ESPN fantasy basketball leagues in the past seven days, rising 7.4%. This brings his current roster percentage to 37.8%.

Fantasy managers who need a big man should not hesitate in picking up Nurkic off waivers if he is available in their leagues. With Jazz big man Walker Kessler out for the remainder of the 2025-2026 season, outings like this for Nurkic to continue to happen are in the cards.

Ayo Dosunmu

Jan 3, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) controls the ball against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half at United Center. | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

Guard for the Chicago Bulls, Ayo Dosunmu, in the past seven days has seen an increase of 6.6% in his roster share in ESPN fantasy basketball leagues. This comes during one of his best stretches of basketball all year. In his last five games, he is averaging 18 points, 4.8 assists, and 2.8 rebounds per game. While this is good to see from Dosunmu, for fantasy managers, it looks like a short-term fix for their lineups.

Over the last five games for the Bulls, their star player, Josh Giddey, has been absent. He has been out with a hamstring injury and was said to be re-evaluated in two weeks.

As of now, Dosunmu is rostered by 23.1% of fantasy teams on ESPN.

Moussa Diabate

Dec 26, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Moussa Diabate (14) chases a loose ball during the second quarter against the Orlando Magic at Kia Center. | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

The Hornets seem to have found something in fourth-year big man Moussa Diabate. With the recent injury of rookie center Ryan Kalkbrenner, Diabate has been lighting up stat sheets. In his last six games, he has had four games with double-digit rebounds and three games with double-digit points. His best game during this stretch came against the Washington Wizards, where he logged 12 points and 18 rebounds. This play from Diabate has led him to see a 4% raise in his roster share over the past seven days. Overall, in ESPN fantasy basketball leagues, he is currently rostered by 16.8% of teams.

Kalkbrenner has missed Charlotte’s past 10 games, but even when he does return, Diabate could still have fantasy basketball relevance.

Matas Buzelis

Jan 3, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Matas Buzelis (14) drives against Charlotte Hornets guard Kon Knueppel (7) during the second half at United Center. | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

Second-year player Matas Buzelis, for the Bulls, like Dosunmu, has been putting up big numbers with Gidey sidelined. In three of his last four games, he has 20 or more points. His best game over this stretch was against the Orlando Magic, where he had 21 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists. In the past seven days, Buzelis' rostered percentage went up 3.9%. He is currently rostered by 59.1% of teams.

Buzelis showed last year he got better as the season went on, and it would be by no means surprising if the same was true this season.

Peyton Watson

Dec 3, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Peyton Watson (8) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers forward Isaiah Jackson (22) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

With former MVP and center of the Denver Nuggets Nikola Jokic out with an injury, Denver has needed players to step up, especially offensively. One player who has done that and more in a major way is wing Peyton Watson. Watson, whose highest career point average in a season is 8.1 points per game, over his last five contests is averaging an eye-popping 24.4 PPG.

Watson in the last seven days roster percentage has risen 3.5%, making him rostered by 25.9% of teams in ESPN leagues. This spike in his scoring is definitely somewhat reflective of Jokic being out, but even with that, his jump in production is so high that he may be a player that fantasy managers should hold onto. It is not a bad idea to keep him rostered for a few games after Jokic comes back and see what his stats end up looking like.

