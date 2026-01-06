After Matas Buzelis entered his candidate for Dunk of the Year, everyone couldn't help but ask the same question: Should he be dunk contest-bound?

The forward has turned himself into one of the most entertaining dunkers in the NBA over his first two seasons. Every night, it feels as though he's jamming one in that is suitable enough for SportCenter's Top 10 plays. However, has the NBA taken notice yet? Will they?

If one thing is for sure, Buzelis sounds ready for another go at All-Star Weekend's biggest event. Asked following the Bulls' win over the Magic this past weekend if he would join the annual Slam Dunk Contest, Buzelis didn't hesitate to answer:

“I don’t know. If they ask me, I’ll do it. They got to ask me first," Buzelis laughed.

Of course, the high-flying 21-year-old is no stranger to the bright lights of All-Star Weekend. He first made an appearance during the Rising Stars game as a member of the G League Ignite in 2024 – even draining a game-winning shot against a team of NBA players. Then, Buzelis participated in the 2025 Slam Dunk Contest alongside fellow Spurs rookie Stephon Castle, the Bucks' Andre Jackson Jr., and reigning champion Mac McClung.

Unfortunately, Buzelis' journey ended early after he struggled to knock down his first slam in the allotted time. While his second dunk did find its way through the bottom of the net, he ultimately didn't collect enough points to move on. Regardless, beating McClung was likely never in the cards.

Known to have a chip on his shoulder, however, it sounds like Buzelis wants a taste of vengeance. The league typically does not announce who will appear in the marquee event until later in the month, which likely means they have yet to ask around. While Buzelis' performance last season may have dropped him down the list of prospects, there is no question that his in-game highlight reel has made another strong case for him this season.

Feb 15, 2025; San Francisco, CA, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Matas Buzelis (14) competes in the slam dunk competition during All Star Saturday Night ahead of the 2025 NBA All Star Game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

With that said, some players are simply better in the flow of the game. As springy and athletic as Buzelis clearly is, there is a case to make that his six-foot-ten frame works against him in a dunk contest environment. He is built for posters and emphatic transition jams. Players like McClung or even Zach LaVine are built to amaze with their vertical and mid-air agility.

Nonetheless, if anyone has the confidence to step on the court and defy expectations, it would be Matas Buzelis. He is slowly starting to prove he is built for the moment, and all the NBA needs to do is give him a call.