Fantasy Football Week 2 Waiver Wire: Dontayvion Wicks, Kenyon Sadiq Top 5 Early Targets

The first football Sunday was an absolute stunner. The Bears shelled out 59 points, the Cardinals delivered a massive upset, and the Lions won on a denied two-point conversion. Amidst the mayhem, big performances came from some underrated weapons. The players listed below have proven their value in Week 1, making them waiver wire targets this upcoming Tuesday.

Jalen Coker

35% Available

Bryce Young goes long to Jalen Coker!



CHIvsCAR on FOX/FOX One pic.twitter.com/y4dv1AgdzS — NFL (@NFL) September 13, 2026

The Carolina Panthers showed us that their offense is legit, and Bryce Young is not to be denied. Though losing by 22 points, the Panthers shelled out 37 of their own. Through the air, Coker led all Panthers with 9 targets, 8 receptions, 138 yards, and 2 touchdowns. He also played the most passing snaps among skill players (42), one more than Tetairoa McMillan.

Kaelon Black

65% Available

The 49ers pretty much told us fans that there was no split at RB2. Jordan James got zero snaps; meanwhile, rookie Kaelon Black got 15 snaps, of which 14 were rushing attempts. He carried the ball more times than Christian McCaffrey. Black's stat line was 14 attempts for 65 yards.

To own the handcuff to McCaffrey is to be very valuable. The way it looks, you must have Black on your team if you own McCaffrey.

DeVaughn Vele

77% Available

The Saints showed us who their No. 2 pass-catcher is. The name is DeVaughn Vele. It has been considered that Bryce Lance could creep into the role, but Vele established himself with the most passing snaps of any pass-catcher (63), including Chris Olave. Lance played 49 passing snaps. Kevin Austin Jr. and Barion Brown combined for just 6 in total.

Granted, Tyler Shough also passed for over 400 yards in this game. I do think Vele's output was well over his long-term average. Nonetheless, he is a good bench stash should the injury-prone Olave ever go down.

Dontavyion Wicks

84% Available

Every season, a few players end up being way too undervalued. Last season, the name was Troy Franklin II, who led the league in red zone targets for a time. I now find that Wicks, the Eagles' WR2, is only owned in 16% of fantasy leagues. That is unacceptable.

If Wicks is available and you have a spot for him, pick him up. The Eagles are a Super Bowl-contending team in the NFC. Their WR2 is valuable. If you need more proof, Wicks out-snapped Makai Lemon 32-to-29 in passing situations. While Lemon caught 3 balls, it was for -5 yards, as Wicks caught two balls for 73 yards and a touchdown.

Kenyon Sadiq

67% Available

The Jets are going to be without Omar Cooper Jr. for at least one week. From the way it sounds, he might have a high ankle sprain. If true, Cooper Jr. could be out for 3-4 weeks. Sadiq would rise to argue with Adonai Mitchell for the No. 2 pass-catcher role.

Rookie TE Kenyon Sadiq reached a top speed of 20.09 mph on his 3-yard TD run, the fastest play by a Jets tight end as a ball carrier in the NGS era (since 2016).#NYJvsTEN | #JetUp pic.twitter.com/sx5voebKac — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) September 13, 2026

In the Jets' impressive Week 1 23-10 victory, Sadiq scored a touchdown while hitting over 20 miles per hour on the end-around play. He only saw 13 passing snaps played (Out of 28), but Sadiq was used to high-leverage, catching all 3 of his targets for 21 yards. Sadiq's touchdown was technically ruled as a rushing attempt.

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