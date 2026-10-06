Antonio Williams, Dohnte Meyers, and 3 Other Fantasy Football Week 5 Waiver Wire Wide Receivers

Denzel Boston is WR17 in fantasy football, Stefon Diggs is WR18, Kalif Raymond is WR23, and Keon Coleman is up to WR35. These are four of many more wide receivers who were barely drafted in fantasy football mere weeks ago. Yet, they have become extremely usable for fantasy managers. That proves that the NFL is an unpredictable league, and stars can be found in the mud. On the Week 5 waiver wire, target these five wide receivers to help you win.

Availbility percentages are per Sleeper.

Keon Coleman — 85% Available

EPA/Target Leaders

(Weeks 1 - 4, pre-MNF, min. 16 targets)



1. Keon Coleman 1.18

2. Zay Flowers 1.09

3. Mike Evans 1.03

4. CeeDee Lamb 0.88

5. Justin Jefferson 0.86 pic.twitter.com/tfwDCosD5A — SFdata9ers🏈📊 (@sfdata9ers) October 5, 2026

Coleman will be one of the hottest items on waivers tonight. He leads Bills pass-catchers in routes run. DJ Moore is also likely to miss time, which makes Coleman's role even bigger. My newest projection foresees a 20-25% target share headed Coleman's way. That means a lot when playing on a top-3 offense in the NFL.

Dohnte Meyers — 100% Available

Meyers has extremely high variance; do not get it twisted. His range of outcomes can range from 10 targets to about in Week 5. We must still consider Meyers a waiver-wire steal. Why? The Bengals are trending toward being without both Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins in Week 5.

Joe Burrow's No. 1 target will surely be Mike Gesicki. However, the ball has to go somewhere, and Meyers proved his worth in Week 4, catching 7 of 9 targets for 82 yards. Andrei Iosivas is on the IR himself, so Meyers may well be the WR1 in Week 5, for what it's worth.

Tre' Harris — 85% Available

Ladd McConkey is trending toward missing Week 5. A role that was already viable for starting Harris in fantasy football has now grown enough to make him a must-start.

Harris is averaging 5.3 targets and 3.3 receptions per game. Better found, Harris is averaging an elite 16.1 yards per reception. He has only three fewer routes run than Quentin Johnston this season, and I would consider Harris the better player overall.

As a co-WR1 in Week 5, Harris should get at least 25% of the passing offense. He will land just outside of WR2 range.

Antonio Williams — 84% Available

I was excitedly watching the Commanders on Sunday morning when Williams nearly broke out for a 60+ yard touchdown. A penalty held him back, but the value was found in between the lines.

Williams commanded 8 targets, although he caught only 3. I deem volume as King in fantasy football. Williams shall have it going forward, regardless of his quarterback, as Terry McLaurin is expected to remain sidelined.

Troy Franklin — 97% Available

Troy Franklin had (17) Red Zone Targets in 2025 with an 82.4% Catch Rate and 4 Touchdowns



This ranked 10th in the NFL.



He will take over a lot of Bryant's slot work. Something worth noting as a deep-sleeper target in fantasy football. Definitely a DFS option. — Tom Carelli | Fantasy Football (@TCarelliTakes) October 6, 2026

This is a sneaky pickup. In 2025, Franklin had 17 red zone targets, converting for 4 touchdowns on 14 receptions. He is a college teammate of Bo Nix's. Now that Pat Bryant is out, someone has to fill his role. Franklin will serve as WR3, and he has great chemistry with his signal caller. I wouldn't start Franklin in Week 5, but he is a lucrative stash with Bryant on IR.

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