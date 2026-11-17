The deepest position in fantasy football is, of course, wide receiver. Streaming options will always exist, and we need to find the best ones. My weekly analysis points to five wide receivers with intriguing upside. If you need a cher, be sure to consider bidding on one of the following.

Availability Percentages are from Sleeper.

Antonio Williams — 62% Available

Over the Commanders' last three games, Williams leads the team in route rate (92%). For Williams, it comes down to finding a good matchup and maximizing his usage. In that good matchup, he is bound to deliver returns, and the following weeks offer a favorable outlook:

*() = Fantasy Pts Rank vs. WRs

Week 11: Arizona Cardinals (23rd)

Week 12: Tennessee Titans (32nd)

Week 13: Houston Texans (25th)

Week 14: Atlanta Falcons (24th)

Xavier Hutchinson — 96% Available

Over the Texans' last three games, Hutchinson ranks second in route rate (73%), ahead of Tank Dell, Kayshon Boutte, and Marvin Harrison Jr. (who isn't expected to play in Week 11). In each of those games, Hutchinson has scored a touchdown. He will mostly be a deeper Flex option this week, but he's still worth the stash.

Elic Ayomanor — 91% Available

Cam Ward has noticeably upped his game in recent weeks, as discussed here, making him my top quarterback streamer of the week. Saleh and his staff have let Ward play more freely, which has helped Ayomanor, among others.

Over the Titans' last three games, Ayomanor has his three-highest target totals of this season: 5, 5, and 9. Of those games, Ayomanor has 11 receptions for 157 yards. He is averaging 15.7 Yards per Reception this season. In Week 11, the Cowboys will be the opposition, ranked 6th-worst in Fantasy Points Allowed to wide receivers.

As an added bonus, as of late Tuesday afternoon, the Titans have placed Wan'Dale Robinson on the injured reserve.

Adonai Mitchell — 55% Available

The Jets are expected to miss starting rookie wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. in Week 11. He is very likely to miss multiple weeks after reinjuring his ankle this past Sunday. No Cooper Jr. means more for Mitchell, who has been very involved.

Mitchell ranks second among all Jets in route rate (81%). In Weeks 1 and 2, when Cooper Jr. mostly didn't play, Mitchell had a route rate over 90%. Given the Jets' pass-happy nature and the expected pass-heavy game script when trailing in the weeks to come, Mitchell can perform like a top-20 wide receiver in fantasy football.

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