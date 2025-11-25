Shedeur Sanders, 2 More Fantasy Football Week 13 Waiver Wire Quarterback Targets
Fantasy football managers face tough decisions this time of year. As playoff pushes begin, one bad week under center can sink a lineup. Injuries, bye weeks, and slumping starters often send managers scrambling for help at quarterback.
The key is identifying streamers who combine short-term upside with the chance to become every-week options down the stretch. Before adding a new signal-caller, it’s worth weighing their surrounding talent, upcoming matchups, and whether their team’s offensive system can sustain consistent production.
Not every waiver-wire QB is a league-winner, but the right one can provide a steady floor or the occasional spike week that pushes your team over the top. With that in mind, here are three quarterbacks worth targeting for Week 13.
Note: These quarterbacks are rostered in 50% or fewer of Yahoo fantasy football leagues.
Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars (49% rostered)
Trevor Lawrence has been maddeningly inconsistent this season, but his fantasy production has remained steady enough to keep him in the streamer conversation. Despite throwing three interceptions in Sunday’s overtime win over Arizona, he still totaled 17.1 fantasy points on 256 yards and three touchdowns, while adding 29 rushing yards.
The 26-year-old field general's rushing volume is quietly giving him a solid weekly floor. Lawrence has logged at least five carries in four straight games, averaging 24.3 rushing yards and nearly seven fantasy points on the ground in that stretch.
Since Jacksonville’s Week 8 bye, Lawrence has scored 15 or more fantasy points in all but one game, averaging 17.7 overall. That puts him on the fringe of QB1 territory among players with at least three starts. He’s also managed this production without key wideouts Brian Thomas Jr. and Travis Hunter, who’ve both missed time.
With the Titans up next, Lawrence has an opportunity to build momentum against a defense allowing 236.6 passing yards, 1.6 touchdowns, and 17.3 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. His rest-of-season schedule, featuring the Titans, Colts (twice), Jets, and Broncos, also provides a favorable runway for managers seeking stability at quarterback.
For those who’ve lost faith in their starter or need an injury replacement, Lawrence’s recent consistency and increased rushing output make him one of the better waiver adds available.
Shedeur Sanders, Cleveland Browns (6%)
The Browns’ quarterback situation has been volatile, but Shedeur Sanders has flashed enough potential to make fantasy managers take notice. In his first NFL start, the rookie completed 11 of 20 passes for 209 yards, a touchdown, and an interception in Cleveland’s 24-10 win over the Raiders.
While his 10.3 fantasy points weren’t eye-popping, the stat line showed composure and accuracy beyond his experience. Head coach Kevin Stefanski has confirmed that Sanders will start again in Week 13 against the San Francisco 49ers, giving him another chance to prove he belongs in the streaming mix.
San Francisco’s defense, normally among the league’s elite, has been hit hard by injuries to key players like Nick Bosa and Fred Warner. The result has been a unit surrendering 256.1 passing yards and nearly two touchdowns per game to opposing quarterbacks.
Over their last four contests, those numbers have ballooned to 310.3 yards, 2.5 touchdowns, and 24.4 fantasy points allowed per game. Sanders’ Week 13 matchup is therefore more favorable than it looks on paper. Looking ahead, his schedule also offers promise with the Titans, Bears, Steelers, and Bengals among Cleveland’s next five opponents.
Sanders should remain on watch lists in standard formats and is a viable QB2 in superflex leagues, especially if he continues to show the composure and arm strength that made him a college standout. The 23-year-old signal-caller grows each week as he gains more comfort in Stefanski’s system.
Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans (7%)
After a rocky start to his rookie season, Cam Ward is finally showing signs of life. The former Miami star posted the best performance of his young career in Week 12, completing 28 of 42 passes for 256 yards, a touchdown, and no interceptions against Seattle.
The 23-year-old signal-caller also added 37 rushing yards and a touchdown, finishing with a season-high 23.9 fantasy points. That followed a 13.1-point outing against Houston, suggesting the No. 1 overall pick might be finding his rhythm as the Titans’ offense evolves around him.
Ward’s growing mobility has boosted his fantasy outlook, as he’s now recorded 30-plus rushing yards in consecutive games and hasn’t thrown an interception in three straight. Over his last five contests, he’s thrown for at least 250 yards and a score in three of them. The rookie’s Week 13 matchup is another favorable one, facing a Jaguars defense that’s allowed 258 passing yards, 2.1 touchdowns, and 21.6 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks over the past two months.
Jacksonville has given up at least 20 fantasy points in all but one of those games, making Ward a strong streaming candidate for those in deeper leagues or in need of a Week 13 spark.
While consistency remains a work in progress, Ward’s dual-threat ability and improving efficiency give him genuine sleeper appeal for managers willing to take a risk on upside.
Other quarterbacks to consider: Joe Burrow, CIN; Tua Tagovailoa, MIA; Tyler Shough, NO; Kirk Cousins, ATL