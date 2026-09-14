Should Fantasy Football Managers Add Tre Tucker or Chris Rodriguez Jr. From the Waiver Wire?

Following an entertaining Week 1 slate of action, fantasy football managers are faced with crucial decisions to make concerning their roster. Do you prioritize securing dynamic, perimeter-passing upside at wide receiver, or do you take the safe route by claiming high-volume, short-yardage production at running back?

The Debate

Who Should Fantasy Managers Prioritize?

The marquee Week 1 waiver wire debate pits Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker against Jacksonville Jaguars running back Chris Rodriguez Jr..

Why Both Players Are Worth Considering?

Tre Tucker stepped directly into an expanded route tree and deep-threat utility, making him a prime target for fantasy managers seeking explosive FLEX upside.

Chris Rodriguez Jr. carved out a nice, distinct early-down and goal-line presence in Jacksonville's ground attack, offering a high-floor rushing volume base for managers hurting at running back.

Player Breakdown: Tre Tucker WR, Raiders

Week 1 Production: 5 receptions, 78 receiving yards, 1 touchdown (18.8 PPR points).

Snap/Route Share: Played 74% of offensive snaps; ran routes on 82% of team dropbacks.

Targets/Touches: 8 total targets (5 receptions)

Red-Zone Usage: 2 red-zone targets, including 1 end-zone target converted for a touchdown.

Matchup & Upcoming Schedule: Favorable multi-week stretch against mediocre secondary units are upcoming for the Raiders. With upcoming matchups against high-octane offenses like Kansas City and Buffalo, Las Vegas will likely be forced into passing situations that keep Tucker's high snap and route participation elevated.

Rest-of-Season Upside: High WR3/FLEX ceiling. His elite speed and expanded route tree give him weekly splash-play capability alongside a growing, reliable target share in Las Vegas.

This week's most searched for player on our start sit em tool...



TRE TUCKER



Tucker comes up against a MIA defense that has recently claimed 7 players off the waiver wire.



With Brock Bowers OUT, Tucker represents a calculated risk in Klint Kubiak's first games as HC. pic.twitter.com/lwhcSncNU3 — Start Sit 'Em (@StartSitEmFF) September 13, 2026

Player Breakdown: Chris Rodriguez Jr.

Week 1 Production: 13 carries, 56 rushing yards, 1 touchdown, 1 reception, 8 receiving yards (13.4 PPR points).

Snap/Route Share: Played 44% of offensive snaps; ran routes on 28% of team dropbacks.

Targets/Touches: 14 total touches (13 carries, 1 target).

Red-Zone Usage: 4 red-zone carries, including 2 touches inside the 5-yard line.

Matchup & Upcoming Schedule: Jacksonville travels to Denver in Week 2 before returning home for a Week 3 clash against the New England Patriots. That is followed by a Week 4 trip to Cincinnati and a two-game international stint in London against Philadelphia and Houston. The upcoming slate favors ball-control where the Jaguars can lean heavily on their physical ground attack.

Rest of Season Upside: Reliable touch floor. As long as Rodriguez Jr. retains short-yardage and goal-line duties, he functions as a stable weekly FLEX play in standard and in half-PPR formats. Projected touches per game around 12 to 15.

Aug 13, 2026; Metairie, LA, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) against the New Orleans Saints during a joint scrimmage during at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect



All stats provided by ProFootballReference.com





Why Priority No. 1 Goes to Tucker

Pass-catchers who combine high route participation with established vertical target depth are far harder to acquire off early waivers than rotational running backs. Tucker's high target volume and game-breaking speed make him the higher-upside claim for standard, half-PPR, and full-PPR setups.

When to Pivot to Rodriguez Jr.

If your roster is severely depleted at running back or if you need guaranteed touch volume and goal-line equity in your FLEX spot, prioritize Rodriguez Jr.