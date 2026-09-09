Dalton Schultz and 2 Other Valuable Tight Ends Streamers in Week 1 Fantasy Football

Week 1 is a time when fantasy managers can take a chance. There is a ton of variance, and really, anything can happen. For those who play in survivor pools, you probably know that all too well. We never know what teams truly will become. For that reason, we can favor upside plays at a position. On the waiver wire, that makes the below 3 tight ends viable streamers in NFL Week 1.

Brenton Strange

Available in around 50% of leagues

Strange is a higher-floor play based on his 2025 data. Strange had averaged 5.0 targets per game in 2025 with a 77% catch rate. He did only go for 9.0 yards per reception, hence labeling Strange a high-floor rather than a high-ceiling.

Last season, Strange also had a strong 0.75 red zone targets per game. With his high catch rate, he makes Strange a very capable touchdown scorer. If we most gun for an upside play, Strange modestly fits the bill. The Jaguars are expected to score about 25 points against the Browns, who are also a bottom-third coverage unit in the NFL.

Dalton Schultz

Available is about 67% of leagues.

Tank Dell will be out for at least 4 games. With that being the case, Schultz rises to be the No. 3 pass-catcher on the Texans, projected for about an 18% share of team passing yards. My current pecking order is Nico Collins over 30%, Kayshon Boutte around 20%, Schultz at his share, then Jaylin Noel ranging around 15%.

The Texans are handed an average matchup against the Bills' defense this Sunday. Houston is expected to score around 22 points on expected offense, or the league average. That is just about what they expect to average all season long.

As for Buffalo's defense, their advantage will come from the pass rush, not their secondary, which is among the NFL's worst units. I rate their coverage group as the 4th-worst in the NFL.

Chig Okonkwo

Available in over 70% of leagues.

I have Okonkwo listed as my Tight End Sleeper of the Year. Click here to find out why.

I find Okonkwo as the TE16 in Week 1 fantasy football. However, he is among the higher-ceiling plays outside of the TE1 range. The hope is that Jayden Daniels feeds his new tight end to top-10 status as he did with Zach Ertz in 2024.

Okonkwo is among the most athletic tight ends in the NFL. In 2025, he ranked 7th in YAC/Reception (6.2), 15th in Receptions (56), and had a 71% catch rate — impressive for a player who dealt with Cam Ward's inaccuracy all season long.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: