Fantasy Football Week 1 Wide Receiver Streamers: Tre Tucker, 3 Other Waiver Wire Targets

There are many injuries heading into Week 1 of the NFL season. Already, fantasy managers must hit the waiver wire. If you need a wide receiver, I have you covered to find the best overall options. The players below offer adept upside in Week 1. For the reasons listed below, you ought to consider adding them to your roster.

Ryan Flournoy

Consensus Ownership: About 10%

I have Flournoy projected about WR57 in Week 1. The Cowboys will host the Ravens for this matchup, who hope for better things defensively under Jesse Minter, but are projected to allow just 0.7 points fewer than the Ravens' NFL average. When normalized to face the NFL's 8th-ranked offense, the numbers do favor the Cowboys' overall offense in Jerry World.

Flournoy is among my favorite sleeper picks of 2026. The Cowboys were the No. 2 pass offense in 2025. They have a real chance to be No. 1 in 2026, retaining their dynamic trio of CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, and Flournoy. This is a team that can easily support three viable pass-catchers in the more favorable matchups. I love Flournoy for both the short and long term as an elite handcuff.

Tre Tucker

Consensus Ownership: Around 25-30%

The Raiders have three core starting pass-catchers: Brock Bowers, Tucker, and Jalen Nailor. That makes Tucker a high-upside pick, playing for a lowly-projected offense, but one with the only way being up. Their head coach is an offensive mind who won a Super Bowl just months ago. Throwing the football is then career gunslinger, Kirk Cousins. I like the image.

In Week 1, the Raiders have the Miami Dolphins. Though on the road, the Dolphins are still beatable opponents. They are the NFL's worst team entering 2026, expected to allow more than 25 points per game. This is literally the best week to start Tucker, and he definitely has WR2 upside.

Kayshon Boutte

Consensus Ownership: About 20%

Boutte is going to be the Texans' WR2 entering Week 1. Even though he was only traded to Houston about two weeks ago, he will be a plug-and-play. Boutte plays the X-role, going deep, beating man coverage. In 2025, Boutte averaged 16.7 yards per reception on a 71.7% catch rate. He also had just one dropped pass and aided Drake Maye's passer rating to be north of 130 when targeted.

Dontayvion Wicks

Consensus Ownership: About 15%

Like Boutte, Wicks is entering Week 1 as the Eagles' WR2. He works with more optimism than a rookie, Makai Lemon. In fact, the Eagles just designated Lemon as their punt returner, which I would not love to see as an Eagles fan. You made our first-round draft pick a returner? Fans ought to prioritize his pass-catching.

Makai Lemon listed as starting WR, punt returner on Eagles depth chart. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) September 8, 2026

Wicks is not only the WR2 but also a familiar name to offensive coordinator Sean Mannion. The duo worked together over Wicks' entire Packers career. All news reports from Philadelphia sing the praises of Wicks' way.

In Week 1, the Eagles will take on the Commanders. They have an FPI rating of -1.2 defensively, which projects to allow more than 24 points per game. I personally have the Eagles scoring about 26 points in this particular game.

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