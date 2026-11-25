Darren Waller Features the 3 Best Tight End Streaming Options for Week 12 Fantasy Football
Rest assured, streamers are available at tight end, and with a sharp analysis, they can deliver fantasy gold. In Week 11, Evan Engram, Mike Gesicki, and Pat Freiermuth were all streaming options that finished top-12 at their position. In Week 12, I see considerable upside in the following three streaming options.
Availability Percentages are from Sleeper.
Pat Freiermuth — 58% Available
Freiermuth averages 30.9 yards per game and, more importantly, has scored five touchdowns. That is a great amount for a streamer. He's averaging one touchdown every two games, which is great for anyone.
The Steelers will face the Broncos this weekend. Denver allows the following to tight ends:
- 5th-most Receptions
- 4th-most Yards
- 5th-most Touchdowns
- 4th-most Fantasy Points
The Broncos are an all-around bad unit against tight ends. Freiermuth should have a solid day with high upside if he finds the end zone, given his experience with Mason Rudolph.
Darren Waller — 61% Available
Over Waller's last three games, he has 16 targets, 11 receptions, 156 yards, and 1 touchdown. In that time span, Waller is the TE6 in half-PPR fantasy football.
Waller ranks 13th in PFF Tight End Receiving Grade and 9th in EPA per Target. Waller is playing elite football, and he must be rostered. The matchup against the Buccaneers is mediocre, but given Waller's demonstrated skill set, he is a high-upside option.
Jalen Coker's return will be a slight limiting factor. Those breakout games for Waller were without Coker. But logically, a player of Waller's talent won't go to waste.
Hunter Henry — 53% Available
It can be frightening to start Henry with Tommy DeVito at the helm, but I think it can work. Reason? The Chargers are the Patriots' Week 12 opponent.
Both teams have fallen to become among the NFL's weaker offenses. In fact, ESPN's FPI ranks them both among the bottom five offenses. However, I think two negatives make a positive, and with the field evened out, the game should offer decent offensive volume for Henry, who has a great matchup.
The Chargers are allowing the 9th-most receiving yards to tight ends, which is the most common value-add when projecting the position. Most tight ends do not score on a weekly basis. The value comes from receptions and yards, so this is a positive for Henry.
As it stands, I am projecting Henry as the TE11 in Week 12. That's reasonable, based on what I said earlier.
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Thomas Carelli is a sportswriter based on Northern New Jersey. He is a massive New York Jets and Mets fan, but that is not where is sports fandom stops. He loves to watch and play golf, all things football, baseball, and much more. If he can watch it, he will. Thomas graduated from William Paterson University in 2018 with a Bachelor's Degree in Sport Management. He spent 4 years working at a local golf course, volunteered past PGA events, and spent some part-time experience with the New York Jets events team. His passions for sport runs deep and his articles show for it.