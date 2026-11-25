Rest assured, streamers are available at tight end, and with a sharp analysis, they can deliver fantasy gold. In Week 11, Evan Engram, Mike Gesicki, and Pat Freiermuth were all streaming options that finished top-12 at their position. In Week 12, I see considerable upside in the following three streaming options.

Availability Percentages are from Sleeper.

Pat Freiermuth — 58% Available

Freiermuth averages 30.9 yards per game and, more importantly, has scored five touchdowns. That is a great amount for a streamer. He's averaging one touchdown every two games, which is great for anyone.

The Steelers will face the Broncos this weekend. Denver allows the following to tight ends:

5th-most Receptions

4th-most Yards

5th-most Touchdowns

4th-most Fantasy Points

The Broncos are an all-around bad unit against tight ends. Freiermuth should have a solid day with high upside if he finds the end zone, given his experience with Mason Rudolph.

Darren Waller — 61% Available

Over Waller's last three games, he has 16 targets, 11 receptions, 156 yards, and 1 touchdown. In that time span, Waller is the TE6 in half-PPR fantasy football.

Waller ranks 13th in PFF Tight End Receiving Grade and 9th in EPA per Target. Waller is playing elite football, and he must be rostered. The matchup against the Buccaneers is mediocre, but given Waller's demonstrated skill set, he is a high-upside option.

Jalen Coker's return will be a slight limiting factor. Those breakout games for Waller were without Coker. But logically, a player of Waller's talent won't go to waste.

Hunter Henry — 53% Available

It can be frightening to start Henry with Tommy DeVito at the helm, but I think it can work. Reason? The Chargers are the Patriots' Week 12 opponent.

Both teams have fallen to become among the NFL's weaker offenses. In fact, ESPN's FPI ranks them both among the bottom five offenses. However, I think two negatives make a positive, and with the field evened out, the game should offer decent offensive volume for Henry, who has a great matchup.

The Chargers are allowing the 9th-most receiving yards to tight ends, which is the most common value-add when projecting the position. Most tight ends do not score on a weekly basis. The value comes from receptions and yards, so this is a positive for Henry.

As it stands, I am projecting Henry as the TE11 in Week 12. That's reasonable, based on what I said earlier.

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