Dalton Schultz, Michael Mayer, and 2 Other Top Fantasy Football Tight End Streamers for Week 2

You need to add depth to the tight end position. You also missed the Tuesday night waiver wire deadline. What can be done? That answer is simple: we will still find a high-upside tight end. There is a rather large supply of them in 2026. A season that runs deeper than years past finds us with 3 viable tight end streamers.

Dalton Schultz

Available: 64%

Schultz rings up as my TE11 of the week. Against the Bengals, Schultz is projected for 6.5 targets, 4.5 receptions, 43.5 yards, and 0.3 touchdowns. He is undervalued by the market, which overlooks his role on the Texans' undervalued depth chart.

The second-highest yard-share projection on the Texans belongs to Schultz at 20%. Nico Collins is at 33%, Kayshon Boutte is at 15%, and Jaylin Noel is at 13%.

In Week 1, Schultz proved that statistic by running the 2nd-most routes (32) of any Texan. He also had the 2nd-most targets (7) and receptions (4).

The Week 2 opponent will be the Cincinnati Bengals, who I rank as the NFL's 28th-best defense. They rank 13th in coverage, but that goes in heavy favor of their matchup against wide receivers. The team was top-10 in that respect a year ago and in the bottom third against tight ends.

Michael Mayer

Available: 68%

I would not be fooled by this Brock Bowers talk. There's hype that he may play in Week 2. Based on the reported details and the medical history of such an injury, he would be much more likely to return in Week 3.

#Raiders Brock Bowers - Wk 2 = possible, but Wk 3 = more likely. Data favors rapid ramp up (~ 2 wks). Long-term concern = high given prior PCL#Colts Alec Pierce - 4 rec, 61 yds on only ~30 snaps. Typical WR ramp up = 4 games. Expect snapcount to rise rapidly next 3 wks



2/4 — Deepak Chona, MD. SMA (@SportMDAnalysis) September 16, 2026

Should Bowers be out, Mayer will get another healthy share of the offense. In Week 1, Mayer led the Raiders in targets (7) and receptions (6) and was 2nd in routes run (24), ranking behind Tre Tucker. A team that too often trails in football games, the Raiders' projected pass rate is 59%, about 1.5% above the league average.

TJ Hockenson

Available: 56%

Hockenson is my "Sleeper of the Week" at tight end. The biggest reason is the trust we should have in Carson Wentz.

Wentz is a very simple case. He will run Kevin O'Connell's offense to the first, second, and third reads. He will stay in the pocket most of the time. The playbook will be run in a simplified version. This worked in the Vikings' 39-22 Week 1 victory, where Wentz replaced Kyler Murray.

In that game, Hockenson caught all 4 of his targets and scored a touchdown. Better yet, Hockenson is currently healthy — fingers crossed.

Kyler Murray is not expected to be activated for Week 2.

Pat Freiermuth

Available: 85%

In Week 1, Freiermuth had the 3rd-most routes run of any pass-catcher on the Steelers. The number was 31, and Freiermuth ended with 5 targets, 5 receptions, 46 yards, and 1 touchdown.

In 2025, the Steelers targeted the tight end 24 times in the red zone, or 1.41 times per game. In a Wednesday presser, Mike McCarthy sang praise in Freiermuth's direction.

"Pat is a premier player for us," McCarthy stated. McCarthy loves that Freiermuth can run option routes, and he views the tight end as a big, vertical threat. He will be leveraged in the passing game, and that is what matters to us: usage.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News;