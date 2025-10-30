Top 5 Running Back Streamers in Week 9 Including Tyjae Spears & Devin Singletary
The running back situation is getting murky. This has been a year plagued with injuries and unsettled backfields. Now that we are also dealing with bye weeks, many fantasy owners are going to have to stream running backs this week. These are the running back streaming options for Week 9.
Tyjae Spears, Tennessee Titans
Spears is overtaking the RB1 job in Tennessee. He's seeing more snaps, has been more productive, and this past week, for the first time, he saw the same amount of touches as Tony Pollard. Over the past three weeks, Spears has piled up 19 carries and 10 receptions for 172 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown. Pollard has totaled 27 carries and nine receptions, which he turned into 161 scoreless yards. During that same span, Spears has played 96 snaps to Pollard's 89. Spears saw the majority of the snaps in two of the three games. He's the back to start in this backfield.
Samaje Perine, Cincinnati Bengals
Perine was the Bengals' leading rusher in Week 8, and he also played 47% of snaps. He's played over 40% of snaps in three of the past four games, and the fourth game was 37%. On Sunday, he carried the ball nine times for 94 yards and a touchdown, and caught one pass for six yards. This is a streaming option that could end up being disastrous, but he could also be a sneaky good play this week against the Chicago Bears.
Ollie Gordon II, Miami Dolphins
The Dolphins finally got their rookie running back involved, and the results were great. The Dolphins went into Atlanta and blew out the Falcons by a score of 34 - 10. Gordon saw 10 carries that he took for 46 yards at 4.6 yards per carry and caught a 20-yard pass. It's hard to imagine that a coach on the hot seat saw the results last week and decided not to utilize Gordon this week against the Baltimore Ravens, who are allowing the fourth-most fantasy points to running backs this season.
Devin Singletary, New York Giants
With Cam Skattebo now out for the season, the Giants will likely get Singletary more involved moving forward. There is a chance that they don't want to give Tracy a bell-cow workload. Surprisingly, the Giants' running back has proven to be a valuable fantasy role this season. He has a solid matchup this week against the San Francisco 49ers, whose injuries have stunted their ability to stop anybody from doing just about anything they want on offense.
Emari Demercado, Arizona Cardinals
With Michael Carter currently not on the Cardinals' 53-man roster, it's looking like a two-back show in Arizona with Bam Knight and Demercado. The Cardinals have shown that they want to utilize two running backs, even when all their backs were healthy. No one should be shocked if Demercado sees significant work, and he has proven that he has big-play ability.