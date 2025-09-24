Evan McPherson and Riley Patterson Top Kickers to Stream Week 4 Fantasy Football
The NFL week is almost here already! Yes, we have the latest Week 4 kicker rankings ahead of Thursday night and this upcoming weekend. Fantasy on SI understands the frustration of looking for kicking options. Anyway, this edition continues to scour the market and matchups because the streaming choices are getting a little scarce.
If you procrastinated a little too much, here are three kickers to ponder for perhaps this week.
Three Fantasy Football Kickers To Stream Week 4
Evan McPherson - Cincinnati Bengals
This is not as crazy as it sounds. Because of the Joe Burrow injury, the stock of almost every Bengal has fallen in fantasy football circles. A lack of offense hurts the kicker double. However, McPherson is 3-3 on field goals and 7-7 with extra points in 2025. Obviously not a lot of kicks made is bad, but Denver is up in the rarified air. Longer field goals mean more points.
People may be surprised but the Denver defense has not quite been as stout as projected. Cincinnati had the worst of all possible weeks against Minnesota in Week 3. A bounce back in most phases seems likely. How much of one is the question?
Last year, McPherson was a career-worst 72.7% (16 for 22) in the field goal department. Some had even talked about potential replacements. Missing five games was bad enough but the concern was that this may not be a blip. So far in 2025, McPherson has improved quite a bit. A little more consistency never hurts.
Denver has allowed 52 points in the past two weeks and more than 800 yards of offense. If Cincinnati gets back on track, McPherson and fantasy football teams could benefit.
Ryan Fitzgerald (Carolina Panthers)
Did the Carolina Panthers find their offense in Week 3 or was Atlanta that dysfunctional? The answer may be a little more the former than the latter. Fitzgerald has been perfect in 2025 with five field goals and five extra points. That included three field goals against the Falcons and three extra points.
Fitzgerald's position rank is 18th but fantasy rank is around 30th consensus (29th on SI). Averages are an inexact science and New England did allow several field goal opportunities in both Week 1 and Week 2.
Field position may not seem important but Carolina could win the battle and maybe squeeze out an extra kicking opportunity or two. Fitzgerald ownership is still around 1% on most platforms.
Riley Patterson - Miami Dolphins
Because it is Miami and New York, Patterson almost trips into a stream here and maybe only here. The Jets and Dolphins are not efficient on defense. This means Nick Folk may be worth a second look too. Anyway, Patterson has made his two field goal attempts in 2025 (both in Week 2). New York has seen 10 field goals kicked against in three weeks.
New York has had a difficult time stopping teams on third down but that changes in the red zone where the Jets rank 11th defensively (6 td's, 6 fg's). With the expectation of a higher scoring game, Patterson enters the equation as a stream for Week 4.