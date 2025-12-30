Post-Christmas Injury Fallout: Players To Monitor From Week 17

Week 17 of the NFL season brought some notable injuries to players around the league. Some of the league’s biggest stars could be in jeopardy of missing the final week of the regular season, with playoff seeding on the line. With some teams still looking to clinch spots in the postseason, these injuries could prove detrimental ahead of the Week 18 slate.

This week’s action will see four division champions crowned and leaves plenty of room for shits among the current playoff bracket. As some of the NFL’s banged-up stars gear up to be monitored throughout the week for progress teams will continue to gameplan for paramount Week 18 matchups. Following the Christmas Day slate and the remainder of Week 17 action, here are some of the more notable injuries from a packed weekend of football:

Javonte Williams - Dallas Cowboys

Dec 25, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams (33) runs onto the field for warmups before the game against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Though they’ve been eliminated from postseason contention, the Dallas Cowboys pulled off a 30-23 win over the Washington Commanders in a divisional clash on Sunday, despite a significant injury in the backfield. Star running back Javonte Williams suffered a shoulder injury during the win, raising questions over his status for Week 18, as the Cowboys gear up for another divisional showdown, this time taking on the New York Giants. Williams isn’t expected to miss any time and should suit up against New York in Week 18, though his status should be monitored for DFS lineups entering the new week.

Williams has emerged as one of the top backs in the league this season, entering the final week of the regular season ranked as the sixth-leading rusher. Through 16 games he’s racked up 252 carries for 1,201 yards and 11 touchdowns, averaging 4.8 yards per carry, all of which mark new career-highs for the breakout back.

Lamar Jackson - Baltimore Ravens

Dec 21, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) stiff arms New England Patriots linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson (44) during the first half of the game at M&T Bank Stadium. | James Lang-Imagn Images

Lamar Jackson was unable to suit up for the team’s Week 17 clash against the Green Bay Packers due to a back injury, as the Baltimore Ravens required a win to keep their season alive. With Tyler Huntley at the helm, Baltimore pulled off a 41-24 win over the Green Bay Packers, who have also dealt with their share of injuries at the quarterback position. The team is optimistic that the two-time MVP will suit up in Week 18 with the AFC North title on the line.

The Ravens need a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers to secure the division crown and punch their ticket to the playoffs. With a loss, Baltimore will miss the postseason for the first time since 2021, with questions being raised over John Harbaugh’s future with the team coming into the week.

Jordan Love - Green Bay Packers

Dec 27, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) is seen prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Lambeau Field. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

As previously mentioned, Green Bay was forced into starting its backup signal-caller for Sunday’s game against Baltimore. Malik Willis received his first nod of the year, completing 18 of his 21 passes for 288 yards and three total touchdowns despite the tough loss. Jordan Love missed his first game of the season while dealing with a concussion he sustained during the team’s Week 16 loss to the Chicago Bears.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur insisted that Love would return to his role as the team’s starter when healthy, though the team has continued to monitor his progression through concussion protocol. The Packers have punched their ticket to the postseason, but will take on the Minnesota Vikings in a divisional clash in Week 18.

Amon-Ra St. Brown - Detroit Lions

Dec 25, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings linebacker Andrew van Ginkel (43) tackles Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) after a reception in the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

The Detroit Lions suffered their third consecutive loss in Week 17, falling 23-10 to a dangerous Minnesota squad. The Vikings defense forced six turnovers in a dominant win, as the Lions offense was forced to deal with a crucial injury in the receiving corps. All-Pro wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown suffered a knee injury, leaving his status up in the air coming into Week 18.

St. Brown is considered day-to-day entering the team’s final game of the season, as Detroit gears up to take on the Chicago Bears, who have already claimed the NFC North crown for this season. The Lions will look to go out with a bang with a win over Chicago, but could be forced to do so without the likes of St. Brown, who enters Week 18 ranked fifth in the league in receptions and receiving yards, checking in at No. 2 in receiving touchdowns.

DeVonta Smith - Philadelphia Eagles

Dec 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) warms up in the rain before the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Eagles pulled off a narrow 13-12 win over the Buffalo Bills on the road, despite a lackluster performance offensively. Eagles fans held their breath when star wideout DeVonta Smith remained down on the field following an acrobatic catch, hitting the ground forcibly in the third quarter. Thankfully, Smith managed to return to the game despite limited production through the air.

The star wideout exited the game for one play after going down, but remained on the field for the rest of Sunday’s game. Smith won’t miss time and will suit up in Week 18, as the team prepares to take on the Commanders. The former Heisman Trophy winner has emerged as the team’s leading pass-catcher this season, coming into the week with 74 catches for 956 yards and four touchdowns, needing just 44 yards for the third 1,000-yard campaign of his career.

