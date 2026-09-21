Wan’Dale Robinson Headlines Fantasy Football Players to Drop in Week 3

The first two weeks of the 2026 NFL season are nearing a close, giving us a little more information to use when making fantasy football waiver wire or lineup decisions. Although it’s still too small of a sample to completely trust the metrics we’re seeing, we can make a judgment on certain players to move on from.

While we tend to love hanging onto players who we might have made convictions on before the season began too long, which players are worth dropping entering Week 3?

All stats used in this article are from PFF or Sumer Sports unless stated otherwise. Fantasy rankings and fantasy point totals are courtesy of FantasyPros .

Wan’Dale Robinson, WR, Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (4) goes through warmups during minicamp at Vanderbilt Health Football Center Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Wan’Dale Robinson produced career-best numbers in 2025, logging 92 receptions, 1,014 receiving yards, and 4 receiving touchdowns for the New York Giants. As a result, Robinson signed a four-year, $78 million deal with the Tennessee Titans in the offseason, with the idea of becoming a go-to target for Cam Ward.

The Titans drafted Carnell Tate with the No. 4 overall pick and gave Wan'Dale Robinson a $70 million contract.



They combined for 0 catches and 1 target in the first half today. — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) September 20, 2026

However, ahead of Monday Night Football in Week 2, Robinson is currently the WR76 in fantasy points per game (5.4). In a Ward-led aerial attack that is 27th in dropback EPA (-0.08) and 22nd in dropback success rate (43.1%), Robinson has just the 71st-most yards per route run (0.90) among 97 WRs with 25-plus routes run this season.

Chris Rodriguez Jr., RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) carries the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half at Empower Field at Mile High. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chris Rodriguez Jr. is making a repeat appearance in this article after another quiet performance in Week 2. Across his first two games for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Rodriguez is the RB71 in fantasy points per game (1.8), and he’s been severely outperformed by Bhayshul Tuten early in the new campaign.

Rodriguez has turned his 12 carries into only 36 yards, and he’s posting only 2.50 yards after contact per attempt and zero runs of 10-plus yards. Besides veteran Ameer Abdullah and LeQuint Allen Jr. also getting snaps at RB, Tuten has ran the ball 28 times for 131 yards and a score while recording 4.32 yards after contact per attempt and five runs of 10-plus yards.

Michael Mayer, TE, Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs the ball against Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Troy Dye (43) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Given the news of Brock Bowers undergoing a meniscus trim ahead of Week 1, Michael Mayer immediately a viable TE to target in fantasy football. Despite seeing a full-time role in Bowers’ absence across the first two weeks, Mayer is the TE20 with 7.3 fantasy points per game.

Head coach Klint Kubiak said Sunday that Brock Bowers (knee) "looks great" and "is close, very close" to returning.



Via @AdamSchefter pic.twitter.com/rbPz1ChZMg — RotoWire Fantasy Football (@RotoWireNFL) September 21, 2026

Following the Raiders’ Week 2 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, head coach Klint Kubiak indicated that Bowers is close to returning. While Mayer figures to still have a role once Bowers returns with the Las Vegas Raiders operating out of 12 personnel (two TE sets) at the second-highest rate (37.8%) to begin the season, there’s not enough passing volume for him to be fantasy-viable every week.

Jalen Nailor, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) on the field against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another skill player whose fantasy football outlook will take a hit once Bowers returns is Jalen Nailor. Nailor has played on the second-most passing-down snaps (42) among the Raiders’ WRs, but he’s managed to catch just four of his eight targets for 36 yards.

Ahead of Week 3, Nailor is currently the WR95 in fantasy points per game (3.8). Even with Nailor playing on a Las Vegas team that isn’t loaded at the WR position, his lack of volume and production makes him worth dropping if you haven’t already.