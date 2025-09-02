Quinshon Judkins And 3 More Week 1 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Running Back Pickups
It's never too soon to hit your waiver wire. There is a chance that a lot has changed since your league drafted, so it's good to check and see who's available on your waiver wire. There are the running back waiver wire pickups you should target as we head into Week 1.
Ollie Gordon II, Miami Dolphins
This is a running back that, even if you checked on him recently, you need to check on him again. News came out today that De'Von Achane, who was dealing with a calf issue, returned to practice on Monday and should be good to go for Week 1. This could lead to the Gordon II owner cutting him. If they do, you need to pick him up. Not only is he a great handcuff behind a running back with an injury that is notorious for getting reaggravated, but he also has standalone value this season as the thunder to Achane's lightning.
Chris Rodriguez, Washington Commanders
By now, Jacory Croskey-Merritt is long gone from your waiver wire. However, Rodriguez could still be sitting there for the taking. While we are believers that JCM will ultimately be the back to own for the Washington Commanders, there is a chance that Rodriguez begins the season as the starter on early-downs and gets the bulk of the goal-line work. If that is the case, he'll hold plenty of value. If things don't work out like that, then just cut him after Week 1.
Quinshon Judkins, Cleveland Browns
New Broke on Monday that Judkins could join the Cleveland Browns this week and could even play in Week 1. If that is the case, then he needs to be picked up if he's been forgotten on your waiver wire. It's possible he's just way down the list because of low Week 1 projections. When Judkins does take over their starting job, he has the upside to be a stud. Before his domestic violence arrest, his fantasy rankings and ADP had him as the rookie RB3 ahead of guys like TreVeyon Henderson, RJ Harvey, and Kaleb Johnson. While his situation was terrible, he hasn't suddenly forgotten how to play football. He's a great player on a team that could use him as a bell-cow as soon as Week 2.
Kenneth Gainwell, Pittsburgh Steelers
This isn't a fun pick, and we all want to see rookie Kaleb Johnson get his shot, but it seems like it's going to take a while before he gets that opportunity. Everything we've seen this summer has Gainwell running ahead of Johnson as the starting early-down back in Pittsburgh. It's hard to imagine that it lasts very long; nevertheless, he could have some value in a potential run-heavy offense early on in the season.