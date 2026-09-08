Week 1 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Debate: Tank Dell Vs. Kayshon Boutte

The 2026 NFL season will kick off on Wednesday night, setting the stage for the upcoming fantasy football campaign. The Houston Texans feature a number of key fantasy contributors, with plenty of depth in the wide receiver room. Nico Collins is the obvious headlining draw of the group, though players like Tank Dell and Kayshon Boutte are poised for notable performances this season.

Both Dell and Boutte could find themselves available on the waiver wire early in the season, but which of the two will present promising fantasy outlook for the upcoming year? Let’s explore each player’s value entering the team’s Week 1 matchup against the Buffalo Bills to determine who will sustain consistent production:

The Case For Tank Dell

Dec 15, 2024; Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell (3) runs onto the field before the game against the Miami Dolphins at NRG Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Dell is eying a major bounce-back campaign after missing the last year and change due to a catastrophic knee injury. Despite the injury concerns, the Houston product has remained ahead of schedule in his rehab process, and is slated to return early in the season. Through 25 career games, he’s already racked up 1,376 yards and 10 touchdowns over 98 catches. He’s likely to emerge as the Texans’ No. 2 option in the passing game, benefitting his long-term outlook.

Early in the season, Dell’s volume could be limited as he works his way back to 100%, working in Boutte’s favor for Week 1. Still, Dell’s previous share of the volume in the passing game, paired with his production early in his career, presents plenty of reason for optimism in his ability to bounce back from injury.

The Case For Kayshon Boutte

Jul 28, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (9) makes a catch during training camp at Gillette Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Boutte has shown notable development through his first three NFL seasons, and could take another leap with his new squad. Over the past two seasons, Boutte has racked up 76 catches for 1,140 yards and nine touchdowns with 114 targets, carving out a significant role in a crowded receiver group. Coming into Week 1, Boutte could be slotted in as the No. 2 option in the passing game, though his volume could wane down the stretch of the season.

The LSU product is a reliable deep-threat for CJ Stroud, and could sustain a starting role even upon Dell’s return. He’ll be called on to produce early in the season, considering the absences among Houston’s receiving corps, and could be poised for a fast start with an uptick in volume.

The Verdict

Jun 10, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell (1) participates during the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the first quarter of the season, I’m rolling with Boutte over Dell. Dell will miss Week 1 as he continues to work his way back, and Boutte should be slotted into a significant role for the first couple of weeks. Taking long-term fantasy outlook into consideration, I’m going to take Dell over Boutte. Dell sets an elevated ceiling and projects to retain his WR2 role in the Texans’ passing game, which will benefit his PPR output in the later stages of the fantasy football season.

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