Tory Horton, Pat Bryant, And 2 More Week 1 Waiver Wire Wide Receivers To Target
Week 1 is rapidly approaching, and it's never too soon to hit your waiver wire. Things change quickly in the NFL, and that means things change quickly in fantasy football. Depending on when you drafted, a lot could have potentially changed since then. You should get on and check your waiver wire to make sure these wide receivers aren't still available.
WR Tory Horton, Seattle Seahawks
We heard great things coming out of training camp about Horton all summer, and he did not disappoint in the preseason. He looked like the best player on the offense every time he was out there. An ankle injury during the preseason has thrown some cold water on his ascension, but you can take advantage of that and scoop him up now. By the time we get to Thanksgiving, Horton will have surpassed Cooper Kupp on the Seattle Seahawks depth chart and will be their top outside receiver.
WR Cedric Tillman, Cleveland Browns
Tillman has a ton of upside now that Joe Flacco has been named the starter for the Cleveland Browns. He's going to sling it, and he always racks up a ton of yards. We saw a mini breakout last season when, in four games, he caught 26 passes on 40 targets for 302 yards and three TDs. Unfortunately, after that stretch, he suffered a concussion that cost him the rest of the season. That could very well be a sign of things to come. He's worth a speculative add and has value as long as Flacco is starting.
WR Malik Washington, Miami Dolphins
Washington is now the clear WR3 in Miami. With so much turmoil surrounding Tyreek Hill in South Beach, he could suddenly find himself in a significant role if things go sideways. There is a chance that Hill could be traded this season if things get too messy between him and the team. That's not even considering the fact that maybe he's just not that great anymore. He's a 31-year-old receiver coming off of a huge drop off in 2024, and is dealing with serious issues both in his personal life and in the locker room. Washington is a solid stash.
WR Pat Bryant, Denver Broncos
Devaughn Vele was the projected starter for the Broncos opposite of Courtland Sutton before the team surprisingly traded him a few weeks back. That leaves a huge void in their passing attack. We have Bryant as a placeholder because we like him the most. However, if you believe in Marvin Mims or Troy Franklin, they are all good options. We are going with Bryant, but be sure to pick up one of these guys because one of them could breakout as the WR2 in Denver.