The New York Jets, The Cleveland Browns, And Three More Week 10 D/ST’s To Target On The Waiver Wire
It’s Week 10, and we’re back with another round of D/ST advice. If you missed last week’s edition, you can check it out here. This week features several strong defensive options, including the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns, who face off in a potentially low-scoring matchup. As always, the defenses we highlight are rostered in fewer than 50% of ESPN leagues. Let’s dive into the top five D/ST options to target on the waiver wire this week.
New York Jets 9%
The New York Jets defense has struggled this season, ranking 28th overall in fantasy and averaging just 2.3 points per game. They appear to be in the midst of a rebuild, having traded their two best defensive players, Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams, at the trade deadline. Nonetheless, the Jets are coming off a bye week and face the Browns, who have allowed the third-most points to opposing defenses this season. Despite a weakened roster, the Jets still have a chance to capitalize on Cleveland’s struggling offense. They’re worth a look in fantasy this week.
Cleveland Browns 30%
The Cleveland Browns are the 8th-best defense in fantasy football, averaging 7.9 points per game. This week, they face the Jets, who have allowed the 7th-most fantasy points to opposing defenses. Coming off a Week 9 bye, the Browns have been on a hot streak, scoring at least 6 fantasy points in 3 of their last 4 matchups and 5 times overall. They’ve also posted double-digit fantasy points twice this season, scoring 24 in Week 7 and 14 in Week 3. They’re worth picking up off the waiver wire this week.
Buffalo Bills 37%
The Buffalo Bills rank 15th overall in fantasy football, averaging 6.4 points per game. They have a favorable matchup in Week 10 against the Dolphins, who have allowed the 6th-most fantasy points to opposing defenses. The Bills have been on a solid stretch recently, scoring 5 fantasy points last week against the Chiefs and 18 points in Week 8 versus the Panthers. Grab them off the waiver wire if they’re available.
Carolina Panthers 4%
The Carolina Panthers rank 17th overall in fantasy football, averaging 5.2 points per game. This week, they face the Saints, who have allowed the 4th-most fantasy points per game to opposing defenses. The Panthers are coming off a solid road performance against the Packers, where they scored 7 fantasy points, allowed just 13 points, forced 2 turnovers, and recorded 1 sack. Grab them off the waiver wire if they’re available.
Baltimore Ravens 42 %
The Baltimore Ravens defense has struggled this season, ranking 29th overall in fantasy and averaging just 2.1 points per game. However, they have a favorable matchup in Week 10 against the Minnesota Vikings, who have allowed the second-most fantasy points to opposing defenses this season. The Ravens are coming off their second-best performance of the year against the Dolphins, scoring 12 fantasy points, allowing just 6 points, forcing 3 turnovers, and recording 2 sacks. Their best performance came in Week 2 versus the Browns, when they scored 15 points. They could be in line for a season-high this week, making them worth picking up if you need a defense.