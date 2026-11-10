Week 10 Fantasy Football Running Back Waiver Wire Targets: Seth McGowan Could Replace Jonathan Taylor

Week 9 is now behind us, and we turn our attention to Week 10. As always, the new week of fantasy football starts with the waiver wire. The most important position you'll target on the waiver wire all season is running backs.

Things are only getting more crucial as we get closer to the stretch run towards the playoffs. These are the top fantasy football running back waiver wire targets for Week 10.

Running Back Waiver Wire Targets: Week 10

RB Seth McGowan, Indianapolis Colts

The rookie running back continues to see more work and is outperforming Jonathan Taylor. Not only is McGowan set to potentially step into a bell-cow role if JT is traded, but he seems to have carved out a significant role regardless.

Again, in Week 9, Taylor carried the ball 13 times for 46 yards at 3.5 yards per carry, while McGowan rushed six times for 45 yards and a touchdown at 7.5 yards per carry. McGowan should not be on the waiver wire in any leagues.

RB Corey Kiner, New England Patriots

Rhamondre Stevenson is expected to miss some time with a knee injury, and TreVeyon Henderson is dealing with some sort of cognitive issues. We aren't fully sure what's going on with Henderson, but it's far from a lock that he'll be back this week or any time in the immediate future. This would leave Kiner as the clear starter.

Not only is Kiner an interesting waiver wire target, but he should be a locked-in streamer as well. If you need a running back who you can start this week, this is your guy.

RB MarShawn Lloyd, Green Bay Packers

Josh Jacobs is dealing with a broken finger, and we are back to the MarShawn Lloyd, Kaleb Johnson nightmare. You can pick your poison here; if you want Johnson, go for it. We'd prefer neither of them. However, Lloyd at least scored the touchdowns when given the opportunity. Regardless, both of them are terrible.

RB Audric Estime, New Orleans Saints

Estime was the lead back in New Orleans in Week 9 and played well. He rushed 15 times for 72 yards and a touchdown.

Nevertheless, Alvin Kamara is still in the mix, and Travis Etienne has a chance to return this week. If anyone is back, Estime has no business in your fantasy lineup. However, he could be a decent option if everyone besides him is out again.

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