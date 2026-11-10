Tank Dell, Jordyn Tyson, and 3 More Week 10 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Wide Receivers

The best wide receivers on the Week 10 waiver wire are as follows. They have a great reason to come into great form over the month of November and beyond. Be sure to know that if you make the sharpest pickup, they might be just the answer to fuel your title run.

Availability Percentages are from Sleeper.

Antonio Williams — 57% Available

Williams has the highest route rate among Commanders' wide receivers over their past three games (84%). That includes Stefon Diggs. Better yet, Williams caught 8 of 11 targets over his last two games for 79 yards. It is not groundbreaking, but the volume is very eye-catching for a player whose quarterback is the acclaimed Jayden Daniels.

DeMario Douglas — 56% Available

Douglas is the only healthy Patriot pass-catcher with a route rate over 80% over the last three games. He is the Patriots' WR1 by volume standards and will be a quality WR2 on his depth chart once AJ Brown returns.

The Lions, who play the Patriots this week, rank 11th-worst in Yards per Target Allowed to slot wide receivers. I would imagine this matchup is primed for higher scoring.

Caleb Douglas — 50% Available

Douglas has 14 targets, 10 receptions, and 113 yards over his last two games. He is averaging an 87% route rate, similar to Malik Washington, who runs at 90%. In EPA per Target, Douglas ranks 10th-best among wide receivers. He is likely to be the WR1 on volume for the Dolphins for the rest of the season.

Tank Dell — 74% Available

The Texans have a deep wide receiver corps, with Nico Collins, Marvin Harrison Jr., and Kayshon Boutte competing with Dell for targets. Yet in Week 9, Dell emerged as the winner, catching 9 passes. He has a long-standing rapport with CJ Stroud, and I wouldn't expect Dell's workload to plummet.

Jordyn Tyson — 33% Available*

The rookie first-round draft pick made his Saints debut in Week 9. It is only a matter of time before Tyson becomes elite at wide receiver. He and Chris Olave are primed to become a stellar duo.

Before Tyson got hurt in the preseason, he was among the most hyped wide receivers deep on everyone's fantasy draft board. I, for one, touted Tyson as a player with WR2 upside. It will take a few more games to see Tyson's full potential, but given that the Saints are a pass-heavy offense, Tyson's upside is massive.

Let's remember that the Saints just released Kendre Miller, and their rushing attack, with Alvin Kamara and Audric Estime, is lacking.

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