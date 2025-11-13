Harrison Mevis and Riley Patterson Top Week 11 Fantasy Football Kicker Streamers
The NFL week begins again later tonight! At Fantasy On SI, we have updated Defense/ST streamers ahead of the weekend as a nice transition into the kickers.
Fortunately, only two teams are on a bye, With several suspect matchups, kickers are still very much at a premium for Week 11.
Snagging several kicking streamers felt like more of a challenge. The fantasy football stretch run is here with fantasy trade deadlines around later this week into next week.
Three Kickers To Stream In Week 11 Fantasy Football
Harrison Mevis - Los Angeles Rams
Mevis got elevated from the practice squad last week and promptly did his job. He made all six extra points in the Rams' 42-26 win over San Francisco. Right now, the kicking competition with Joshua Karty is very much alive and well. Mevis expects to win the battle again this week. Some got worried with the practice squad designation.
The Rams face a looming decision come Week 12. In the meantime, Mevis is ready and willing to take on the kicking duties for this weekend's game against the Seattle Seahawks. Seattle is one of those teams that will allow more points than average to the typical kicker. This applies especially on the road.
Range with Mevis is interesting. His career long was from college. People may remember a 61 yarder from Missouri that sent the fans on the field. Anyway, Ideal weather conditions at SoFi Stadium are expected. The most important thing is the pace of his kicks. A little faster is good.
Riley Patterson - Miami Dolphins
Going international this week is not a bad idea. Patterson is one of the more steady kickers in the league. He has gone 14-for-16 on field goals in 2025. If Miami keeps prioritizng the run, that should lead to more chances for Patterson on Sunday. Patterson should not be too fazed by the conditions in Madrid on Sunday. The hope is the sun comes out for game time.
Temperatures will be in the mid 50's with a southwest wind around 10 to 15 mph. Yes, the conditions will not be harsh. According to sources, the field is in pretty good shape. No one is worried about Acrisure Stadium (Pittsburgh) problems here.
Washington's defense has allowed 400+ yards in four straight weeks including a season worst 546 to Detroit in Week 10. That included 226 yards on the ground. Patterson should get several chances to kick on Sunday.
Younghoe Koo (New York Giants)
Koo was 2-for-2 kicking field goals last week for New York. With Graham Gano placed on IR, the job is now Koo's for the rest of the season more than likely. Green Bay's defense has been okay but shaky of late. Their last three road games have seen them allow 88 points. New York expects to start Jameis Winston at quarterback and he will attempt to stretch that defense a little more.
Koo was not phased by the adverse conditions in Chicago on Sunday and MetLife Stadium will be serene compared to that. Sun is expected and mostly calm winds. This is rare in New Jersey for the middle of November.
Do keep an eye on this development, however. If for some reason Koo cannot go, Ben Sauls may be out there in a few formats. If Sauls is not for some reason, then consider Daniel Carlson against Dallas on Monday night.