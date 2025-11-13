Kareem Hunt, Sean Tucker, And More Week 11 Fantasy Football Running Back Streamers
It seems like each fantasy football season, we get stuck with more committee backfields. When you combine that with injuries and bye weeks, it's hard to find consistent superstar running backs. That's why so many fantasy owners are being forced to stream running backs from week to week. These are the top running back streamers for Week 11.
Kareem Hunt, Kansas City Chiefs
It doesn't sound like Isiah Pacheco is going to return for Week 11. That should leave plenty of locked-in opportunities for Hunt on Sunday. With the Kansas City Chiefs on a bye week in Week 10, there is a good chance that Hunt was cut, and there is a decent chance he's still sitting there. Especially with Pacheco not being ruled out yet. Even if Pacheco plays, Hunt isn't a bad option.
Tyjae Spears, Tennessee Titans
The Titans are another team coming off a bye, and because their offense has been so bad this season, the fact that Spears has become the RB1 in Tennessee has flown under the radar. Nevertheless, Spears has been playing more snaps than Pollard, with their opportunities being split almost evenly, but Spears has been much more productive. He should not be sitting on your waiver wire.
Emari Demercado, Arizona Cardinals
We do not expect Trey Benson to return this week, and Bam Knight sounds very questionable. Demercado has already been the most efficient back in Arizona, with by far the most upside. So, if he also starts getting a lot more opportunities, he has a chance to be a fantastic streamer this weekend. You could both get a solid floor and a ton of upside.
Sean Tucker, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tucker has been slowly taking over as the primary rusher in Tampa Bay, while Rachaad White is being pushed back more into that primary pass-catching role. In Week 10, Tucker saw nine carries and White saw 10. This is a big swing from just a few weeks ago. Despite getting one more carry, White rushed for just 38 yards compared to Tucker's 53. It's becoming clear that Tucker is the better runner and White is the better pass-catcher. That is starting to play out on the field as well now.
Nick Chubb, Houston Texans
It looked like Woody Marks took over the backfield last week, but we've been here before with that backfield. Last time we thought that, Chubb bounced back the next week. There is a good chance that Marks got more work last week because the Texans were playing from behind for almost the entire game. We don't expect that to be the case this week against the Titans.