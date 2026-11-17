Week 10 is behind us, with the exception of Monday Night Football, so it's time to look toward the future. That starts with the waiver wire. There are a ton of valuable pieces available on the waiver wire this week, but you have to decide which ones to prioritize.

There will be some key tight ends you could target this week. Two of those potential studs are Michael Mayer and Chig Okonkwo. Both tight ends could be valuable assets both in the short term and the long term.

TE Michael Mayer, Las Vegas Raiders

Mayer has had a solid season, catching 41 of 49 targets for 404 yards and one touchdown. Surprisingly, while he saw 11 targets in the two games Brock Bowers missed this season, they weren't even close to his best games. However, that does not mean that his value will not rise if Bowers misses time due to his latest ankle injury.

The oft-injured Bowers was forced from Week 10 with an ankle injury after attempting to return to the game, before eventually being ruled out. While this doesn't seem to be an overly serious injury that will land him on injured reserve, he could miss some time. Currently, he is being called day-to-day, but this Raiders' regime has also consistently lied to us about injuries.

We love Mayer's value in Week 11 against the Denver Broncos if Bowers is out. Denver is allowing the third-most fantasy points to tight ends this season.

Even if Bowers plays, Mayer still has value, but his upside is clearly capped when Bowers is available. Bowers' status will have to be monitored heading into Week 11 and perhaps beyond that.

TE Chig Okonkwo, Washington Commanders

Okonkwo hasn't quite put it all together, but everything seems to be in place for Okonkwo to explode. He's a 27-year-old, impressive athlete who we have seen flash many times before. The Commanders are desperate for viable pass-catching targets, and Okonkwo has seen at least seven targets in three of the past four games, while topping 50 yards in three of the past five games.

Unfortunately, he hasn't found the end zone, which has damaged his fantasy production. Needless to say, he is clearly the lead tight end in Washington and one of Jayden Daniels' top targets.

He holds league-winning upside, and nothing about the situation is going to change. Also, he has a solid matchup this week against the Cincinnati Bengals, who are allowing the ninth-most fantasy points to tight ends this season.

Verdict

Despite the fact that Mayer is the better start in Week 11 if Bowers is sidelined, we are going with Okonkwo. The only thing that could change our minds on this is if Bowers were to be placed on IR.

Okonkwo will have much more upside for the remainder of the season and could become a legitimate TE1 based on the talent and opportunity. Things are far from a lock to play out that way, but we are willing to roll the dice on the long-term upside.

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