Cairo Santos and Cam Little Top Week 11 Waiver Wire Kicker Pickups
November continues onward as we take a first look at the kickers. So, Week 11 features only two teams on a bye (Indianapolis and New Orleans). Finding waiver wire and streaming kickers is still a considerable priority. Do not forget the inevitable weather concerns this time of year. Watch out for the game in Spain by the way!
It was great to see some solid performances last week but Matt Prater and the Buffalo Bills were a definite miss. When Miami trolls hard, that is rough. Sometimes it is okay to admit a little failure. Unfortunately, that is the reality of fantasy football.
Note: Ownership percentages are from Yahoo and ESPN. Players rostered in greater than 60 percent of leagues will not get mentioned.
Cairo Santos - Chicago Bears
Week 11 unofficially or officially is sort of a division rivalry week. More of these happen over the second half of the NFL season. The good news for Santos is that Minnesota is more kicker friendly from a stadium point of view. There will be no weather issues like what we all saw on Sunday in Chicago (snow, wind, etc.).
Before Sunday's game, Santos had 3+ field goal opportunities in three straight contests. Again, divisional rivalry games take on a life of their own. The pressure mounts as Chicago has six wins but none in the division. Division wins are important much like conference wins when it comes to tiebreakers.
Santos only had two field goal chances in the first two division games and missed a 50+ yard kick. The kicker's leg issues are a thing of the past and Chicago's offense has improved again over the past two weeks. Points could be plenty in Minnesota based off that Week 1 game (51 combined points). He is 58.3% owned on ESPN, however.
As a backup option, consider Will Reichard (24.3% owned ESPN, 41% Yahoo). He has had 8+ points in every home game in 2025.
Tyler Loop - Baltimore Ravens
Loop falls just under 60% ownership on ESPN at 59.5%. The hope is that Loop attempts a lot of field goals in what could be an ugly game in Cleveland. Cleveland plays Baltimore tough even if the results do not always pan out. Loop kicked 3+ field goals in Weeks 8 and 10.
The Baltimore Ravens have an easy schedule ahead. Cleveland did allow several opportunities against the Jets. Way back in Week 2, Baltimore racked up 41 points without much offense. If anything close to that happens again, Loop could project around 7-9 kicker points. It's not outrageous but consistent production.
Cam Little - Jacksonville Jaguars
Going to the well once too often can be a problem. However, no weather issues can be a good thing. Little can boot the ball a mile and has produced double digit points in consecutive weeks. The Chargers can give up some points from kickers (around league average). Add in the inconsistency of the offenses when it comes to touchdowns helps here.
Little is only owned in 20.8% of ESPN leagues as he has risen to the edge of the Top 10 among kickers in points. With field concerns in Pittsburgh, the worry with Chris Boswell and Evan McPherson is real here. Add in potential rain worries and Little is appearing to be a safer choice this weekend. He has the leg.