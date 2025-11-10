Tyreek Hill Loved Mike McDaniel’s Petty Move After Dolphins’ Upset Win Over Bills
The Dolphins earned arguably their biggest win of the season so far in Sunday's upset victory over the Bills, one that coach Mike McDaniel couldn't wait to celebrate.
Miami entered Sunday's contest having dropped four of their last five games, while Buffalo had just defeated Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. The Dolphins needed their offense to be firing on all cylinders to eke out a win, and they looked surprisingly stout against a Bills team that went scoreless in the first three quarters.
Aided by big games from Jaylen Waddle (84 yards, one touchdown) and Devon Achane (174 yards, two touchdowns), the Dolphins walked away—and McDaniel drove away–with an easy 31-13 victory at home.
Some fans appeared to spot McDaniel in his car driving home after Sunday's win and taking a very purposeful route home. McDaniel allegedly drove by Elbo Room in Fort Lauderdale, a well-known gathering spot for Bills Mafia.
One Bills fan took a picture of McDaniel passing by the establishment and shared his interaction with the Dolphins coach on social media: "Just spoke with Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel outside of Elbo Room," the fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "I did congratulate him on the win, but I also let it be known my distaste for his football team. He CLEARLY came by to rub it in."
Dolphins star Tyreek Hill absolutely loved the petty move from his coach:
"I see coach back on that pettt dog shiii I love it," Hill wrote on X, reposting the now-viral picture of McDaniel.
Nothing like rubbing a little salt in the wound.
Hill suffered a season-ending knee injury back in September, but he has still managed to keep his spirits high, as least from what he's been posting on his socials.
The Dolphins moved to 3-7 after Sunday's win and will look to stay in the win column when they take on the Commanders in Madrid this Sunday.