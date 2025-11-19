Jacoby Brissett, Bryce Young Headline Week 12 Fantasy Football Quarterback Streamers
The new fantasy football week is almost here, and we need to set our lineups. Many fantasy managers are scrambling to find starters for their lineups because of the impact that injuries and byes have had on their teams. Because of this, we are focusing on some streaming options for Week 12. This season, there have been more injuries to quarterbacks than we can remember at any point in recent memory. These are the top quarterbacks you can stream in Week 12.
Jacoby Brissett, Arizona Cardinals
Brissett had a monster game in Week 11, throwing for 452 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions against the San Francisco 49ers. He also set an NFL record in that game, completing 47 passes, so there is no concern about passing volume.
In Week 12, he has an even better matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jacksonville has allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. They have also allowed the sixth-fewest fantasy points to running backs, which leads us to believe that this will be another pass-heavy game for Brissett on Sunday.
The Cardinals might not have much of an option but to throw the ball with all the injuries to the backfield. There is a chance they get Trey Benson back this week, but his availability is still a question mark. However, we do know that Emari Demercado will be sidelined with a high-ankle sprain.
Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers
Young exploded in Week 11, throwing for 448 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions. We have seen him play much better in the back half of seasons before, and that could be happening again this year.
In Week 12, he will be matched up against the San Francisco 49ers. San Francisco is allowing the ninth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. If you are searching for a streaming option this week, Young could be a solid option. Not only does he have a solid matchup, but we have seen him sustain fantasy success before, and we all got to see his ceiling last week.
Mason Rudolph, Pittsburgh Steelers
We are listing Rudolph based on the assumption that Aaron Rodgers will not play in Week 12. Currently, all we know is that Rodgers will not need surgery and wants to play, but that doesn't make it likely. If Rodgers does end up starting, just swap him in for Rudolph here. This is all about the matchup and is more for DFS and Superflex owners. The Steelers will play the Chicago Bears this week, who are allowing the sixth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season.