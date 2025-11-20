Devin Singletary, Tyler Allgeier Lead Week 12 Fantasy Football Running Back Streamers
We are about to kick off Week 12, and fantasy owners are having to grind to get their lineups set. Injuries and bye weeks are taking a toll and making it difficult to fill out our lineups. Fantasy owners often have to turn to the waiver wire to stream players this time of year. The running backs are particularly difficult this week, but we are here to help. These are the top running back streaming options for Week 12.
Tyjae Spears, Tennessee Titans
You can still find Spears on waivers because he is being held back by the Titans' offense. Nevertheless, he has quietly surpassed Tony Pollard as the top fantasy running back. He's outproduced him now in five straight games, which is every game he's played in this season aside from the first one. His upside may be capped, but he has a floor of about three receptions and 50 yards. If he finds the end zone or breaks a big play, he could give you a big day.
Devin Singletary, New York Giants
Over the past three weeks, Singletary has gotten double-digit opportunities in all three games, and his yardage totals have been 51, 73, and 47. He has been getting all the goal-line work, and it paid off last week with two touchdowns. While you aren't likely to get a big 100-yard game out of Singletary this or any week, he showed last week that he is very capable of catching a few passes, giving you 50-plus yards, and falling into the end zone.
Tyler Allgeier, Atlanta Falcons
Allgeier is an easy case to make. He has scored seven touchdowns this season and has scored four TDs in his past four games and six TDs in his past seven games. His yardage has been very volatile, but if you can stream a guy with that much TD upside, you can't just ignore it. Of all the options mentioned so far, he has the most upside because of all the red zone work he gets.
Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots
There is a chance that Stevenson has been cut since getting injured, which has led to the breakout of rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson. If Stevenson returns this week, we are not confident that Stevenson won't step right back in and lead this team in carries. Anyone who thinks they know how this backfield will look if he returns this week is kidding themselves.
Michael Carter, Arizona Cardinals
Carter is only an option if Trey Benson doesn't return this week. If he does, then you can't start Carter. However, if Benson remains sidelined with Emari Demercado also being ruled out, and Bam Knight is questionable for Week 12, Carter becomes an interesting option in what will likely be a split-backfield with Knight. There is no doubt that Carter comes with plenty of risk, but he could also see 12-plus opportunities.