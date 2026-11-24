Week 11 is in our rearview mirror, and it's time to turn our attention to Week 12. Our focus on this chaotic fantasy week starts with the waiver wire like any other week. Here, we are going to take a look at every single key position. These are our top overall fantasy football rankings for every position in Week 12.

Top Waiver Wire Targets (All Positions): Week 12

QB Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns

Watson has been playing better, throwing for 300-plus yards in three consecutive games, and rushing for 70 yards and two touchdowns during that span. He has a great matchup coming off of his team's bye week against the Las Vegas Raiders. Vegas is allowing the fifth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season.

If you are looking to stream a quarterback this week, Watson could be a great option. The yards have been there lately; if the touchdowns start coming as well, he could become a valuable fantasy asset.

RB Chris Rodriguez, Jacksonville Jaguars

Bhayshul Tuten ended up being a game-time call on Sunday after being listed as questionable for multiple weeks while dealing with an ankle injury. In Week 12, he re-aggravated that ankle injury before limping to the sideline. His status for Week 12 is up in the air, as it has been the past few weeks.

If Tuten does end up missing time, Rodriguez is expected to take over as the lead back for the Jags. He'd step into a valuable role in a high-powered offense. Rodriguez is averaging 4.1 yards per carry and has found the end zone four times so far this season.

WR Antonio Williams, Washington Commanders

Since Terry McLaurin went down, we have been waiting for the rookie to have that breakout game. It finally happened this week on Monday Night Football when he caught nine of 11 targets for 122 yards. While this doesn't necessarily mean he's going to light it up and be a league-winner down the stretch, it could happen because we have seen it before on multiple occasions.

TE Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams

We now know that Puka Nacua and Terrance Ferguson will both be out for the remainder of the season, and Davante Adams is not expected to return until mid-December, which is not a sure thing. There are a handful of Rams' pass-catchers who could emerge on any given week as big-time sleeper. Higbee might be the most intriguing in the bunch because of his potential touchdown upside.

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