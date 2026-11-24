Week 11 had some star-studded fantasy football performances, including performances by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' wide receiver Ted Hurst III and the Las Vegas Raiders' wide receiver Jack Bech.

It's crunch time for fantasy managers with the playoffs rapidly approaching, and with injuries piling up to key players, the waiver wire is becoming more and more important.

Two of the biggest names on the waiver wire after Week 11 are Hurst and Bech, but which wide receiver is going to win your Week 12 fantasy football matchup?

Ted Hurst III: Could Rookie Receiver Take Over Lead Duties For Bucs?

After a breakout Week 11 with five receptions for 56 yards and two touchdowns, Hurst will look to continue to add to his momentum in Week 12 against divisional rivals, the Carolina Panthers.

Hurst went three straight games in Weeks 7, 8, and 9 with only one target and zero receptions, but the rookie receiver came back with a vengeance in Week 11, scoring 22.6 points. Hurst led the team in targets, with a total of seven.

The Bucs more established receivers struggled against the Lions, with Chris Godwin only hauling in three receptions for 13 yards, and Emeka Egbuka recording two receptions for 18 yards.

Hurst went from one offensive snap against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 to 44 offensive snaps (64%) against the Lions in Week 11 after the Bucs Week 10 bye.

Week 12 will have Hurst face the Panthers defense, who rank 16th in the league for total defense, who allow an average of 331.2 yards per game, and 8th in the league for passing defense, allowing an average of 207.2 passing yards per game.

Jack Bech: Does Bech's Fantasy Value Drop With Brock Bowers Return?

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jack Bech has greatly benefited from the change at quarterback for the Raiders. With Mendoza as the starter, Bech is averaging a team-high 7.5 targets per game, with his nine targets in Week 10 turning into eight receptions for 88 yards and one touchdown. In Week 9 and in Mendoza's first start, Bech had seven targets but just two receptions for 10 yards.

Bech also benefited from the absence of star tight end Brock Bowers in Week 10, and Bowers' potential return in Week 12 could hinder Bech's fantasy value going forward.

Bech and the Raiders are set to face the Cleveland Browns in Week 12, with the Browns defense ranking 15th in total defense and 13th in scoring defense. The Browns allow opponents an average of 201.1 passing yards per game, which is 6th in the league.

Bech looks to be a risky play in Week 12 if Bowers returns, but if the tight end remains out for the coming week, Bech will be a good plug-and-play option for fantasy managers. Bech could also remain a good flex option if his connection with Mendoza continues in the coming weeks.

Which Receiver Should Fantasy Managers Pick Up For Week 12?

Both receivers have positive outlooks moving forward, but Ted Hurst III should get the nod for Week 12, especially with a more established quarterback in Baker Mayfield.

Bech's fantasy value likely depends on Bowers' status, who is optimistic that he will be able to play in Week 12, which will cause Bech to have a lower fantasy ceiling.