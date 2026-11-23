With a lot of fantasy football leagues' trade deadlines nearing, soon the only way fantasy managers will be able to improve their teams is through the waiver wire. And there is a group of players not getting a ton of attention ahead of the Week 12 waiver wire who could be great adds.

Simi Fehoko

Oct 25, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Simi Fehoko (80) against the Denver Broncos at State Farm Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Arizona Cardinals, since they traded away QB Jacoby Brissett, have been an absolutely abysmal offense. In the three games they have played since they dealt them they are averaging the fewest passing yards per game in the NFL, 122.3, and the fewest points per game, 5.3. With there being no player, outside of TE Trey McBride, on their roster through that span who has done great in fantasy, if they do turn things around, even just some, a Cardinals WR whose fantasy value could soar is Simi Fehoko.

In Week 11 against the Kansas City Chiefs, he had one reception for two yards. But encouragingly, he had the third -most targets of any Cardinals player (5), and out of the Arizona WRs, he had the highest snap share at 96%.

In ESPN fantasy leagues, he is just 0.1% rostered.

Roman Wilson

Nov 22, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles safety Marcus Epps (29) tackles Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson (14) during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the DK Metcalf ejection in Week 11 and the lack of production when he was on the field, it feels like the WR1 role for the Pittsburgh Steelers is up for grabs going into the final stretch of the season. WR Roman Wilson, who returned in Week 11 after missing four straight games, could help fill that void in the Steelers' pass game.

Wilson last week against the Philadelphia Eagles had three receptions on six targets for 43 yards. He also played in 69% of snaps, which is just the second game this season where he has played over 60% of snaps this season.

In ESPN fantasy leagues, he is just 8.4% rostered.

Kimani Vidal

Oct 4, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Kimani Vidal (28) runs in for a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the injury in Week 11 to Los Angeles Chargers RB Keaton Mitchell, Kimani Vidal is a great RB to have in fantasy. He is a solid handcuff for Chargers RB1 Omarion Hampton, who has seen a boost in usage over the past two weeks, and even in that, Vidal will and has seen more volume than a typical backup RB. In Week 11, he played in 43% of snaps while Hampton played in 55%.

In ESPN fantasy leagues, he is rostered by just 10.3% of teams.

Ashton Dulin

Nov 19, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin (16) runs with the ball during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Indianapolis Colts are making a QB change, reinstating their 2023 first-round pick, Anthony Richardson, as the starter. One WR on the Colts roster who actually spent meaningful time with Richardson during his time as a starter for the Colts was WR Ashton Dulin.

With Dulin having his highest snap share at 44% and his built-in chemistry with Richardson from the 2024 season–Dulin played where Richardson was the starting QB for the Colts in 11 games– there is a long-shot chance he can become a fantasy-relevant player late in this season.

Dulin in ESPN fantasy leagues is 0.2% rostered.

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