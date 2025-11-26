Wil Lutz and Will Reichard Willing Week 13 Fantasy Football Kicker Streamers
The NFL week is now less than 24 hours away! At Fantasy On SI, we bring you some updatedDefense/ST streamers ahead of the weekend as we dive into the kickers. That includes a potentially windy game in Cleveland.
No kickers are on a bye this time around, With quite a few prime matchups, kickers have been picked off the waiver wire quickly. However, Black Friday specials are out there for those who want to shop during Thanksgiving.
How quickly can you smash the add button? The fantasy football playoffs are here as December approaches next week. Let's get to work!
Brandon McManus -- Green Bay Packers
I apologize for my sins last week but it was a week where one could not risk if a kicker was not 100%. McManus made all three field goals in the 23-6 Green Bay win. This week, he heads to Detroit to take on the Lions. Climate controlled and no weather issues is always a good thing.
Everyone and their Aunt and Uncle knows that Green Bay plays differently on the road compared to at home. The first game of the season was helped by the opportunistic Packers defense. Both teams combined for 512 yards. Thanksgiving and Detroit figure to up that total as the projected totals have climbed steadily all week.
Both teams average around four red zone trips a contest. Green Bay is right at four which is solid news for McManus. This game will be a fun showdown no question. With the Packers cutting Lucas Havrisik, Green Bay is risking that McManus can stay healthy. At 11% owned, it is worth the red flags.
Wil Lutz - Denver Broncos
We bump him up several notches because Sunday night in Washington D.C. should not be super cold or windy. Also, Lutz has been making kicks. If one wants to wait and wait a bit, then the Bronco kicker may be still available. Somehow, he is only 15.2% owned in ESPN leagues. Maybe Santa was nice to us this year or we should just give thanks.
Anyway, the Commanders defense is not very good in 2025. They are 31st in yards allowed and 28th in points. Denver should have chances to move down the field. If Jayden Daniels plays, maybe the point potential inches up a bit more. Lutz rebounded in a big spot kicking three field goals including the game winner against Kansas City.
Add in the benefit of the bye week and the offense should be a bit more fresh for Sunday night. Lutz has a few more million reasons to live up to the hype now.
Will Reichard - Minnesota Vikings
This is crazy enough to maybe work. Carson Wentz became ineffective and J.J. McCarthy is now injured. That leaves Max Brosmer to start this week in Seattle. On the bright side, Reichard has kicked well all season and is 21-for-23. For math people, that is greater than 90% (91.3%). The Vikings' kicker has booted eight 50+ yard kicks this year. He had that in all of 2024.
Reichard has even gone above 60 this year. He should not have to do that on Sunday. While Minnesota has a ton of concerns, Reichard is not one of them. Even against Green Bay, he kicked two long field goals. That was still good for 10 points in formats that reward for 50+ yard kicks.
Reichard has been inside the Top 10 among kickers all year and is now under 20% owned in ESPN leagues. This could be an intriguing week to stream him in.