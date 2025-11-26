Are the Seahawks hosting the Vikings at the perfect time?
It wasn’t long ago that the Week 13 game between the Seattle Seahawks hosting the Minnesota Vikings was thought to be one of the better games of the week. The Seahawks (8-3) are in serious contention for an NFC West Division title, but the Vikings (4-7), however, have no room for error and are hit with serious injuries.
The Vikings have been seeing injury concerns with second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy for much of the season. Their backup quarterback, Carson Wentz, is also out for the season with a shoulder injury. McCarthy, who had been struggling, reportedly suffered a concussion in Sunday’s loss to the Green Bay Packers.
The Vikings are prepared to have former undrafted rookie Max Brosmer start at quarterback on the road against this elite Seahawks defense while McCarthy is in the concussion protocol. In three games played, Brosmer has completed only five of eight of his passes for 42 yards.
Meanwhile, the Seahawks’ defense ranks seventh in the league in points allowed per game (19.7) and accounted for the second-most hurries in the league (64.5) and the fourth-most sacks (36). This is due to the tenacious pass rush of defensive end/tackle Leonard Williams, defensive tackle Byron Murphy, and edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence.
There are a lot of problems with the Vikings, which brings a lot of concern to several major outlets. On Wednesday, Unsportsmanlike co-host Evan Cohen had Minnesota No. 3 in his weekly hot mess rankings. Much of this circles around the fact that McCarthy has been in and out of the lineup, has been inconsistent, and has been unable to stay healthy.
Many of their veterans, like wide receiver Justin Jefferson and safety Harrison Smith, have voiced frustrations this season. The Vikings’ offensive success mostly comes from their passing game, with Jefferson and wide receiver Jordan Addison leading the group, but with Brosmer starting, Minnesota might run the ball more with Jordan Mason.
The Vikings are averaging 102.5 rushing yards per game (24th in the league) as a good portion of the offensive line has been injured. The Seahawks’ defense will prepare for a more aggressive run game on Sunday and some short passing situations to Addison.
Seattle should take advantage of a troubled Vikings team that now has to find a new identity this late into the season. This win would secure their fifth consecutive winning season, going back to 2022.
