Jayden Higgins, John Metchie III, And 3 More Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Streamers For Week 13
Week 13 is here, and the waiver wire is loaded with wide receivers ready to step up for fantasy managers dealing with injuries and bye weeks. These “streamers,” often available in more than 50% of leagues, can be sneaky one-week plays that give your lineup a boost.
This week’s list is headlined by Houston Texans WR Jayden Higgins and New York Jets WR John Metchie III. Before we dive in, be sure to check out last week’s recommendations here. Now, let’s break down the top WR streamers for Week 13 who could help push your team to victory.
Houston Texans Jayden Higgins 31%
Jayden Higgins is currently WR53 in fantasy, averaging 7.3 points per game. This week, he faces the Colts, who have allowed the 8th most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers this season.
Higgins is coming off his second-best performance in Week 12, scoring 13.8 points on 4 catches from 9 targets for 38 yards and a touchdown. His best game came in Week 10, when he scored 15.2 points on 5 catches from 7 targets for 42 yards and a touchdown.
Over the last five games, Higgins has recorded at least 7 targets in four of them, showing he has taken on a bigger role in the Texans’ offense. He’s a strong option to add to your lineup this week if you need a wide receiver.
New York Jets John Metchie III 7%
John Metchie III has become an extremely productive player since joining the New York Jets in a trade at the end of October. He is currently WR101 in fantasy, averaging 3.8 points per game.
However, in his last two games with the Jets, he has shown significant upside. In Week 11, he scored 13.5 points on 3 catches from 3 targets for 45 yards and a touchdown. He followed that with 18.5 points in Week 12 on 6 catches from 7 targets for 65 yards and a touchdown.
With Garrett Wilson out due to injury, Metchie III has become the Jets’ de facto WR1. He could continue his strong performance in Week 13 against the Atlanta Falcons, who rank 17th against opposing wide receivers in fantasy this season.
Tennessee Titans Chimere Dike 18%
Chimere Dike is currently WR57, averaging 7.2 fantasy points per game. It’s been a mostly lackluster season, with only three double-digit fantasy performances in 11 games. However, all three came in his last five outings, including his best performance in Week 12, when he scored 21.4 points on 5 catches from 7 targets for 44 yards and a touchdown.
Dike is expected to have a bigger role going forward with Calvin Ridley out for the season. In Week 13, the Titans face the Jaguars, who rank 20th against opposing wide receivers in fantasy, giving Dike a promising matchup to continue his recent surge.
Jacksonville Jaguars Parker Washington 23%
Parker Washington is currently WR37 in fantasy football, averaging 9.8 points per game. He’s been in solid form recently, scoring double-digit fantasy points in 4 of his last 5 games from Weeks 7–12. His only other double-digit performance this season came in Week 2 against the Bengals, when he scored 12.6 points.
Washington comes off his best outing in Week 12, scoring 18.1 fantasy points against the Cardinals on 5 catches from 7 targets for 71 yards and a touchdown. This week, he faces a favorable matchup against the Titans, who have allowed the 4th most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers this season.
New York Giants Isaiah Hodgins 2%
Isaiah Hodgins has only played two games for the Giants this season. However, he has been productive in both, posting double-digit fantasy points each time. In Week 11, he scored 10.7 points, catching 5 passes on 6 targets for 57 yards. In Week 12, he added 12.2 fantasy points with 2 catches on 6 targets for 42 yards and a touchdown.
This week, Hodgins faces the New England Patriots, who rank 19th against fantasy wide receivers. He will look to continue his strong fantasy momentum against a matchup that could be favorable for production.