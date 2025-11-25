Brenton Strange and Juwan Johnson Spotlight Week 13 Waiver Wire Tight End Pickups
Week 12 was an interesting one for the tight ends. There were again quite a few injuries. Despite this, 12 receivers from the position topped double digits in PPR formats. Some surprising names did not including Dallas Goedert and even Travis Kelce.
Tight Ends continue to drive fantasy football owners a little crazy with all sorts of variables being tosed our way. Having no bye week this week is good. The games being spread out is great for fans but not for those embarking into the second season playing fantasy. Some players project to bounce back this week but buyer beware.
Let us try to make some heads or tails out of it all.
Roster percentages come from Yahoo and ESPN leagues reflecting a PPR format. Check your league formats.
Brenton Strange - Jacksonville Jaguars
Things get strange here all the time. If Trevor Lawrence can throw a football a little straighter this week, Brenton Strange could have a nice afternoon. The Tennessee Titans defense is still pretty bad. It is a defense that does not force many turnovers and is 19th in passing yards allowed. Yes, that is a little risky but Strange can get open.
He returned after missing more than six weeks and had his best game of the season. Strange was targeted five times, caught five balls for 93 yards, and broke a couple of tackles too.
Strange was missed in the offense. That was evident. With injuries abound (see Travis Hunter and Brian Thomas), the tight end is needed more than ever. Also, it did not help that the quarterback was tossing lollipops to eager Arizona defenders. He is only 10.9% owned in ESPN leagues and 13% in Yahoo.
Jacksonville was 4-1 when Strange went down to a hip injury and he is needed more than ever. He will be relied on more than usual even when Thomas returns this week.
Juwan Johnson - New Orleans Saints
Johnson ranks ninth in position rank according to ESPN. He is only owned in 49.5% of leagues (67% Yahoo). The New Orleans' tight end caught six passes last week for 46 yards. Yes, that latter number may not be great but again he scored double digit points. Tyler Shough, for better or for worse, needs a safety value and Johnson has proven to be it.
It is no secret that the New Orleans offense is arguably dysfuctional. With their running game in less-than-stellar shape, it might be the passing game that takes over on Sunday. Miami allows the 12th fewest yards but the third fewest interceptions. There is risk but there is also reward.
While the Saints finalize a deal to play in Paris in 2026, Johnson has that "it factor" in the offense. His catch percentage has hovered around 75% the past two seasons which is much better along with fewer drops. He is a must own option for those who cannot get one of the top-tiered players.
Harold Fannin Jr. - Cleveland Browns
The riskiest choice may be the Cleveland tight end. He did catch four passes last week for 40 yards and has not caught a touchdown in over a month. Harold Fannin Jr.'s ownership rate is 34% on Yahoo. and San Francisco gives up the 7th most points (for tight ends).
The time may be finally here as Fannin Jr. takes over the TE1 position for Cleveland fully. Over the next several weeks, Cleveland has decent matchups and he may just be worth a look for your fantasy football playoffs.