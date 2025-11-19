Saints Finalizing Deal to Play Game in Paris in 2026
For the Saints, the 2026 season appears set to take on a Francophone flavor.
New Orleans is finalizing a deal to play a game in Paris next year, according to a Wednesday morning report from ESPN's Adam Schefter that cited Saints president Dennis Lauscha.
"The NFL and stadium officials in Paris are working to finalize a deal to bring the Saints to Paris, with an announcement likely in the coming weeks," Schefter wrote.
A New Orleans game in Paris would make more sense than most NFL international games on multiple levels. The Saints hold enhanced marketing rights for France, while the city of New Orleans has long maintained a significant connection to its French origins. In addition, thousands of Louisianans speak a local dialect of the French language.
The Saints have played three previous international games, all in London. They beat the Chargers 37–32 in 2008 and the Dolphins 20–0 in 2017, before losing 28–25 to the Vikings in 2022.