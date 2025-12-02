The Washington Commanders, The Miami Dolphins, And Three More Week 14 D/ST To Target On The Waiver Wire
It’s Week 14, and we’re back with another round of D/ST advice. If you missed last week’s edition, you can catch up here. This week, several defenses stand out with favorable matchups, including the Washington Commanders and Miami Dolphins, both facing struggling offenses.
As always, the defenses we highlight are rostered in fewer than 50% of ESPN leagues, making them prime waiver-wire targets. Let’s break down the top five D/ST options to consider for your Week 14 lineup.
Washington Commanders 3%
The Commanders have been one of the worst defenses in fantasy this season, ranking 30th in the NFL with an average of just 2.1 points per game. However, the main appeal of starting them this week is their matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, who have allowed the most fantasy points to opposing defenses this season.
J.J. McCarthy is expected to return from the concussion he suffered in Week 12 and start the Vikings’ Week 14 game. McCarthy has struggled significantly this season, throwing just six touchdowns with ten interceptions, losing one fumble, and completing only 54 percent of his passes for 929 yards (155 per game).
Given the matchup and Minnesota’s offensive issues, the Commanders’ defense should have plenty of opportunities to rack up points this week.
Miami Dolphins 14%
The Dolphins’ D/ST ranks 23rd this season, averaging 4.8 fantasy points per game. They’re coming off their best performance of the year, putting up 13 fantasy points against the New Orleans Saints by allowing only 17 points and adding 4 sacks, a fumble recovery, an interception, and a 2-point return.
Their defense is heating up. They also scored 11 fantasy points in Week 10 against the Bills and 7 points in Week 11 against the Commanders before their Week 12 bye. This week, they face the Jets, who have allowed the 8th-most fantasy points to opposing defenses, giving the Dolphins plenty of opportunity to rack up points and continue their momentum.
Indianapolis Colts 47%
The Colts’ defense has been strong this season, currently ranking 11th among fantasy defenses with an average of 6.6 points per game. However, they’re coming off two down weeks, scoring a combined 3 fantasy points in Weeks 12 and 13 against the Chiefs and Texans.
Before their Week 11 bye, they had a solid three-game stretch from Weeks 8–10, totaling 7 fantasy points against the Titans, Steelers, and Falcons. This week, they face the Jaguars, who have allowed the 12th-most fantasy points to opposing defenses this season. It’s a favorable matchup and a good opportunity for the Colts’ defense to get back on track.
Tennessee Titans 1%
The Titans’ D/ST ranks 24th, averaging 4.3 fantasy points per game. They’ve put together a solid stretch recently, posting exactly five points in each of their last three games (Weeks 11–13). Before their Week 10 bye, they delivered a big 20-point performance in Week 9 against the Chargers.
This week, they’re on the road against the Browns in what projects to be a low-scoring matchup. Cleveland has allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing defenses this season, giving the Titans plenty of opportunity to continue their strong run.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23%
The Buccaneers have a favorable Week 14 matchup against the New Orleans Saints, who have allowed the 5th-most fantasy points to opposing defenses this season. Tampa Bay’s defense ranks 20th overall, averaging 5.7 fantasy points per game.
They’re coming off a solid 6-point performance in Week 13 against the Cardinals, allowing 17 points while recording a fumble recovery, an interception, and a sack. Given the matchup, the Buccaneers should be a strong streaming option this week.