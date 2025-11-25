The Los Angeles Chargers, The San Francisco 49ers, And Three More Week 13 D/ST To Target On The Waiver Wire
It’s Week 13, and we’re back with another round of D/ST advice. If you missed last week’s edition, you can catch up here. This week, several defenses stand out with favorable matchups, including the Los Angeles Chargers and San Francisco 49ers, both facing struggling offenses. As always, the defenses we highlight are rostered in fewer than 50% of ESPN leagues, making them prime waiver-wire targets. Let’s break down the top five D/ST options to consider for your Week 13 lineup.
Los Angeles Chargers 29%
The Chargers enter Week 13 as the 14th-ranked fantasy defense, averaging 6.2 points per game, and they get a highly favorable matchup against the Raiders. Las Vegas has allowed the second-most fantasy points to opposing offenses this season, regularly giving defenses opportunities to rack up points through pressure and turnovers.
Los Angeles is also coming off a Week 12 bye, giving them extra time to rest, reset, and prepare for a vulnerable Raiders offense. With the matchup leaning in their favor and fresh legs coming out of the break, the Chargers profile as a strong streaming option for fantasy managers in Week 13.
San Francisco 49ers 21%
The 49ers enter Week 13 as the 28th-ranked fantasy defense, averaging just 3.2 points per game, but they’re coming off one of their best outings of the season. In Week 12, San Francisco scored 10 fantasy points, tied for their season high, by holding their opponent to only 9 points, snagging two interceptions, and adding a sack.
This week, they draw a favorable matchup against the Browns, who have allowed the third-most fantasy points to opposing defenses. With a strong performance fresh in their rearview and a generous opponent on deck, the 49ers offer some intriguing streaming appeal for Week 13.
Miami Dolphins 2%
The Dolphins enter Week 13 as the 26th-ranked fantasy defense, averaging 4 points per game, but they draw a favorable matchup against the Saints, who have allowed the fourth-most points to opposing defenses this season. New Orleans’ offensive inconsistency has routinely created opportunities for defenses, giving Miami some sneaky streaming appeal this week.
Miami is also coming off a solid Week 12 performance against the Commanders, posting 7 fantasy points by allowing just 13 points, forcing two turnovers, and adding a sack. With a positive matchup and a bit of momentum, the Dolphins profile as a quietly reliable defensive option for Week 13.
Atlanta Falcons 36%
The Falcons enter Week 13 as the 8th-ranked fantasy defense, averaging 7 points per game, and they’re riding some real momentum. They’re coming off their second-best performance of the season, a 15-point outing against the Saints in which they allowed just 4 points while racking up 5 sacks, an interception, and a fumble recovery.
This week, they take on the Jets, who have allowed the seventh-most fantasy points to opposing defenses. With Atlanta’s pass rush heating up and a favorable matchup, the Falcons profile as a strong and reliable defensive play for Week 13.
Indianapolis Colts 46%
The Colts come into Week 13 as the 10th-ranked fantasy defense, averaging 6.9 points per game. They face the Texans this week, a middle-of-the-pack matchup as Houston ranks 15th in fantasy points allowed to opposing defenses. Indianapolis is coming off a modest 3-point outing against the Chiefs, but they’ve shown a steady floor all season.
In fact, the Colts haven’t logged a negative fantasy performance all year. Their lowest output came in Week 4 against the Rams when they scored 0 points, while their season-high was a 16-point eruption in Week 5 against the Raiders. With a stable baseline and a neutral matchup, Indianapolis remains a dependable defensive option for Week 13.