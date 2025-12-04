Andre Szmyt and Nick Folk Willing Week 14 Fantasy Football Kicker Streamers

The NFL week is again less than 24 hours away! At Fantasy On SI, we bring you some intriguing quarterback streamers ahead of the weekend as we look at a few kickers to stream. Keep in mind, these can be one, two or, even three week options.

Four kickers are off the board heading into Week 14, With some prime divisional matchups, there are a few extra options to scrutinize. After all, most fantasy football playoffs start in Week 15. The bridge to the second season truly comes to a head.

Get ready and let's cross the streams or is that examine the streams? Either way, let's roll!

Andre Szmyt -- Cleveland Browns

This is the longest of long shots. Some are coining the Cleveland versus Tennessee matchup one of the prime "Tank Bowl" matchups. The loser has the inside track on the number one draft pick. Tennessee has one win all year after drafting Cam Ward with the top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Unfortunately, the second half went south in Week 16 with Cleveland. However, there is a but.

Cleveland did get a little unlucky. Wintry conditions and biting winds wreaked havoc on their offense. It appears like this Sunday that will not be the case. Szmyt has been one of the few bright spots with the Browns besides Myles Garrett. He could get some work against a Tennessee defense that ranks one of the worst in football.

Before last week, Szmyt had kicked five field goals in all against the Baltimore Ravens and New York Jets. There are talks of a possible extension. The kicker has overcome those rookie opening week jitters to become pretty reliable.

Nick Folk -- New York Jets

It was bound to happen. Nick Folk finally missed a kick. Despite that, he managed to accumulate 10 fantasy points. The Jets have a solid matchup against Miami and both teams are capable of putting up points against each other. Add in the fact that Sunday should be pretty ideal for MetLife Stadium standards in December. That helps.

Jets kicker Nick Folk and punter Austin McNamara at practice today in Florham Park. Both could be in the conversation for team MVP. pic.twitter.com/VuOKiUMoD9 — Dan Leberfeld (@jetswhispers) December 3, 2025

This speaks volumes when it comes to the Jets. Special teams is their strongest point. Expect another quality effort from the Jets special teams and Folk of course. Projections suggest he can get at least two or three field goal chances and a few extra points.

Riley Patterson -- Miami Dolphins

Taking the plunge at MetLife twice may feel like a bridge taken too far. However, Patterson and Miami are facing a Jets defense that gives up plenty of red zone opportunities (44 in all). Teams have only scored a touchdown 59.1% of the time. That is 18 field goals by the way. Miami has played better and actually possesses a pretty decent fantasy playoff schedule too.

Patterson has the potential to be a streamer for Weeks 14-16. Pittsburgh and Cincinnati have defenses that are quite vulnerable. Patterson has been one of the bigger reasons why Miami has gone on this winning streak. The last two weeks have seen him convert all seven field goal attempts.

I wrote a newsletter and it’s about how good Jake Bailey, Riley Patterson, Joe Cardona, Malik Washington, Cam Goode, Ethan Bonner and coach Craig Aukerman have been for Dolphins special teams



I’ll email you Dolphins Pulse on Friday mornings—> No $ https://t.co/ZDP9CgtesP pic.twitter.com/3ioBnjw4Ir — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) December 3, 2025

Like we mentioned with the Jets, the Dolphins' special teams have been consistent all 2025. Patterson has been integral and downright excellent all year. The kicker has a 86.6% career connect rate. Maybe this is not much of a surprise.

