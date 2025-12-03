Tyrod Taylor & 2 Rookies Headline Top Week 14 Fantasy Football Quarterback Streamers

In a perfect world, we would all have an elite fantasy option at quarterback, who we could just plug into our lineups every week and not worry about it. However, injuries, bye weeks, and poor choices all play a factor. This is the final week of the fantasy football regular season, so we can't miss on our starting quarterback. These are the top streaming options at quarterback for Week 14.

Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) passes the ball against the Miami Dolphins during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. | Rich Storry-Imagn Images

Shough has been playing significantly better as of late. He has thrown for at least 239 yards in three consecutive games. During that span, he has thrown the ball 108 times for a total of 764 passing yards, four touchdowns, two interceptions, and has rushed for another 37 yards on 17 carries.

We are also starting to see new weapons emerge for him, like wide receiver Devaughn Vele, who is coming off his best game of the season. In Week 14, Shough matches up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are allowing the fifth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. With a great matchup and improving play, Shough is a solid streaming option this week.

Tyrod Taylor, New York Jets

Taylor showed some fantasy value in the New York Jets' Week 13 win with his legs. While he only threw for 172 yards and a touchdown, he tacked on 44 yards and a touchdown on the ground as well. This week, he is matched up against the Miami Dolphins, who have allowed the seventh-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season.

Perhaps more notably, they have allowed 296 rushing yards to the position this season, which is the second only to the Dallas Cowboys. The four rushing TDs they've allowed the quarterbacks are also only topped by two teams. It is a strong matchup, and Taylor could be an interesting option sitting on your waiver wire.

Shedeur Sanders, Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Huntington Bank Field. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Sanders hasn't been great in his first two games, but he also hasn't been bad. He has thrown for 358 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. In Week 13, he completed 64% of his passes for 149 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions. In Week 14, the Cleveland Browns play the Tennessee Titans, who are allowing the 11th-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. If the Titans can keep the game somewhat close, Sanders should keep throwing and take advantage of the favorable matchup. This is a scary option, but certainly not the worst.

