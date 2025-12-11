So, you made your fantasy football playoffs! That is awesome. Okay, there is one problem. You need a kicker to stream because of some crazy injury or your kicker missed two extra points in one week. Hey, these things happen.

We will sidestep Thursday night's game between Atlanta and Tampa Bay. Our goal is to focus solely on the Sunday games.

All the kickers are on board for Week 15 as there are no more bye weeks. Thank the fantasy football gods for that! Here a couple of must start kickers for this week as well.

Riley Patterson -- Miami Dolphins

Patterson quietly moves up the kicking hierarchy for the fantasy football playoffs. Over the past three weeks, the kicker has hit double digits every single time. A high ceiling like that is great for a Miami team that has figured things out just enough. Sure, it is too late for the Dolphins' playoff chances but great for fantasy football owners.

BEST KICKERS TO ADD FOR WEEK 15🦵🦵



🟠 Evan McPherson (vs BAL, 2nd-best kicker matchup)



🔴 Ka’imi Fairbairn (vs ARI, 3rd)



⚪️ Cam Little (vs NYJ, 1st)



🔵 Riley Patterson (vs PIT, 7th) — Luke Christensen (@LukeChrisFFL) December 10, 2025

The problem is the first three have been gobbled up in so many leagues. Patterson truly becomes the one best option left. The Miami kicker has a 92% accuracy rate. Patterson has only missed one extra point in 29 attempts.

Drawing a Pittsburgh team that likes to give up yards but not always touchdowns is a pretty ideal scenario. Acrisure Stadium can be a bit suspect when it comes to footing and it will be cold. However, Miami won a game with the temperature below 45 degrees last week. So, why not try for another stream out of Patterson before it loses steam.

Jake Moody - Washington Commanders

Again, this is taking a huge leap. However, the New York Giants specialize in giving up bunches of points at the worst possible time. In a way, it is good that Marcus Mariota starts. The offense should be able to get going against the Giants. Both teams are bad defensively which sets up well for either kicker.

At this point, trusting Jake Moody is not the best idea but it is a streamable one. Moody had zero points last week but the Washington offense was a giant mess to be kind.

Dan Quinn said he passed on the 57-yard FG in the first quarter because he didn't want that to be new kicker Jake Moody's first attempt, especially with a new long snapper. Said the distance was in his range and he would have called for FG at end of the half. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 3, 2025

Moody was hammering 60 yard attempts in warmups before this game. The long snapper seemed fine to us. If Minnesota can bounce back after getting blanked, Washington could this week too. Moody is owned in very few leagues at this point.

Brandon McManus -- Green Bay Packers

Going for the jugular here leads us to McManus. The problem with the Green Bay kicker is he only had to boot four extra points in Week 14 against Chicago. He is going home so to speak to Denver. This is where he kicked for nine seasons.

Super Bowl 50 Champ Brandon McManus has NEVER played against the Broncos.



That will change on Sunday when he and the Packers come to Mile High. pic.twitter.com/JKshqWXtZb — DNVR Broncos (@DNVR_Broncos) December 10, 2025

McManus knows Denver almost too well. Simply, this has been his worst kicking season of his pro career. Yes, his 71.4% accuracy rate is worse than his last year in Denver (77.8%). The question gets asked. Why choose a kicker who is only averaging 2.1 field goal attempts a contest? The rarified air may add a few yards to his kicks too.

The last three weeks have been more like the McManus glory days from Super Bowl 50. Denver does not allow too many touchdowns. Their 40% red zone touchdown rate is by far and away tops in the NFL. Field goals it will be so McManus get your leg loose.

